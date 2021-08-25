S N T G N Transgaz S A : EBRD - shareholder in VMTG, the subsidiary of TGN in the Republic of Moldova

25th of August 2021

PRESS RELEASE

The National Gas Transmission Company "TRANSGAZ" SA reports that the EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD) has become, starting with the 25th of August 2021, a shareholder with a 25% interest in the share capital of the gas transmission company VESTMOLDTRANSGAZ SRL, the subsidiary of TRANSGAZ in the Republic of Moldova, which owns and operates the gas transmission pipeline Ungheni-Chisinau.

EBRD became a shareholder in VESTMOLDTRANSGAZ following the fulfillment of the conditions precedent related to a Subscription Agreement whereby EBRD undertook to increase the share capital of VESTMOLDTRANSGAZ by Euro 20 million in order to finance the development costs of the gas transmission pipeline Ungheni - Chisinau.

Established in 2014, VESTMOLDTRANSGAZ owns and manages the gas pipeline network in the West of the Republic of Moldova and provides gas transmission services in this country. In 2018, it was taken over by Eurotransgaz SRL, a subsidiary of the National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ SA, the company that operates the Romanian gas transmission system.

The 120 km long gas transmission pipeline Ungheni-Chisinau interconnects the gas transmission systems of Romania and the Republic of Moldova by connecting the Municipality of Chisinau to the interconnection pipeline Iasi-Ungheni between the Eastern city of Romania, Iasi and Ungheni, a city in the Republic of Moldova, located on the border with Romania.

On the occasion of this transaction, Mr. Ion STERIAN, TRANSGAZ' Director General stated: "The partnership with the EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND

DEVELOPMENT in VESTMOLDTRANSGAZ is a source of pride for TRANSGAZ and, at the same time, a positive signal both for the economy of our country and for the economy of the Republic of Moldova. It is also a proof of the fact that TRANSGAZ manages to successfully accomplish, under efficiency conditions, the investment projects it has started. The deal sealed with EBRD confirms once again the active partnership between EBRD and TRANSGAZ - a partnership expressing the bank's interest in supporting the company's strategic investment program for the development of the interconnection between the gas networks of the region leading to the increase in the security of supply and the diversification of the gas supply sources. The Pipeline Ungheni-Chisinau is a strategic project for

