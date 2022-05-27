S N T G N Transgaz S A : Final list of proposal interim administrators

The final list containing information on the name, place of residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA
|
Tag no.
|
Name and surname
|
Place of residence
|
Professional qualification
|
1.
|
Csaba Orosz
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
Economist
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Petrisor-Gabriel Peiu
|
Bucharest
|
Engineer
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Agafitei Gheorghita
|
Bucharest
|
Specialist in Communication
|
|
|
and Public Relations
|
|
|
1
