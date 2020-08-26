S N T G N Transgaz S A : Financial statements - semester I 2020
08/26/2020 | 01:42am EDT
Disclaimer
Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:41:03 UTC
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Sales 2020
1 525 M
373 M
373 M
Net income 2020
-
-
-
Net Debt 2020
1 685 M
412 M
412 M
P/E ratio 2020
-
Yield 2020
3,59%
Capitalization
3 379 M
825 M
826 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,32x
EV / Sales 2021
3,65x
Nbr of Employees
4 178
Free-Float
41,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
349,67 RON
Last Close Price
287,00 RON
Spread / Highest target
39,0%
Spread / Average Target
21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-5,92%