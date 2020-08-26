Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Financial statements - semester I 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 01:42am EDT

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
01:42aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Financial statements - semester I 2020
PU
07/31S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Auditor Report H1 2020 - contracts according to art. 82..
PU
07/27S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Current Report OGMS Resolution 27.07.2020
PU
07/23S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Report according art. 82 Law 24/2017
PU
07/21Delayed Romanian Black Sea gas projects pose risk to pipeline
RE
07/16S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Current report - Funding agreement concluded with BT
PU
06/23S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : OGMS 27 July 2020
PU
06/19S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Annual yearly capacity auction for the firm bundled cap..
PU
06/19S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Annual yearly capacity auction for the firm bundled cap..
PU
06/19S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : TRANSGAZ becomes Associate Member of ARIR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 525 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 685 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,59%
Capitalization 3 379 M 825 M 826 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 178
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 349,67 RON
Last Close Price 287,00 RON
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,92%
Managers
NameTitle
Ion Sterian General Director
Remus-Gabriel Lapusan Chairman
Gheorghe Marius Stroia Director-Operating Division
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Mihai Leontin Leahu Director-Engineering & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.-20.28%825
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-48.79%17 820
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-20.21%4 658
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-44.39%2 821
TC PIPELINES, LP-25.41%2 305
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.52%1 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group