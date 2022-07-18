Log in
S N T G N Transgaz S A : First Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Csanadpalota, for the gas year 2022 – 2023

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
18.07.2022

Dear Partners,

Please be advised that the auctions regarding the bundled/unbundled capacities offered at the interconnections points:

  • Csanádpalota RO>HU (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: SM1281D0) and
  • Csanádpalota HU>RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: PM0266)

for the firm quarterly capacity for the all quarters of the gas year 2022/2023, have been registered at the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction publications regarding the offered capacities are available on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

  1. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register. The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platformbetween the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday , 26 July 2022:

  1. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;
  2. they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The firm bundled/unbundled capacity auctions will start on 01.08.2022 at 07.00 (UTC), which shall mean 09.00 o'clock in Hungary (CET) and 10.00 o'clock in Romania (EET). In an auction the Network Users may submit bids for the required capacity in subsequent auction rounds applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)and in the User Manual for the Bidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at support@rbp.eu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
