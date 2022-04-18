S N T G N Transgaz S A : Fourth Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Negru Vodă 1, for the gas year 2021 – 2022

18.04.2022

Dear Partners,

Please be advised that the auctions regarding the bundled capacities offered at the interconnection points:

• Negru Vodă 1 BG>RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000159I, GMOIS code: PM0291)

• Negru Vodă 1 RO>BG (EIC code: 21Z000000000159I, GMOIS code: SM1278D0)

for the firm quarterly capacity for the 4th guarter of the gas year 2021/2022, have been registered at the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction publications regarding the offered capacities are available on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

A. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register.The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network Usermembership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platform between the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 26 APRIL 2022:

B. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures fortransmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas TransmissionSystem and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;

C.

they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The capacity offered at the Negru Vodă 1/Kardam interconnection point in the exit direction is conditional on the booking of a capacity at least equal at the Isaccea 1/Orlovka 1 interconnection point in the entry direction, according to ANRE Order No. 13/2021 on the amendment and supplementation of orders of the President ofthe National Energy Regulatory Authority, in the natural gas sector.

The firm bundled capacity auctions will start on 02.05.2022 at 07.00 (UTC), which shall mean 09.00 o'clock in Hungary (CET) and 10.00 o'clock in Romania and Bulgaria (EET). In an auction the Network Users may submit bids for the required capacity in subsequent auction rounds applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). With regard to the auction process, further information can be found in the "Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)" and in the 'User Manual for the Bidder Role'.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at rbp@fgsz.hu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA