  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-14
239.00 RON   +5.05%
239.00 RON   +5.05%
04/18/2022 | 11:44am EDT - S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Fourth Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Ungheni, for the gas year 2021 – 2022
PU
11:44aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Fourth Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Isaccea 1, for the gas year 2021 – 2022
PU
11:34aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Fourth Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Negru Vodă 1, for the gas year 2021 – 2022
PU
S N T G N Transgaz S A : Fourth Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Ungheni, for the gas year 2021 – 2022

04/18/2022 | 11:44am EDT
18.04.2022

Dear Partners,

Please be advised that the auctions regarding the unbundled capacities offered at the interconnections points:

  • Ungheni MD> RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000356G, GMOIS code: PM0303), and

  • Ungheni RO > MD (EIC code: 21Z000000000356G, GMOIS code: SM1157D0)

for the firm quarterly capacity for the 4th guarter of the gas year 2021/2022, have been registered at the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction publications regarding the offered capacities are available on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

A. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register.The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network Usermembership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platform between the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 26 April 2022:

B. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures fortransmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian GasTransmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouringRomania;

C.

they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The firm unbundled capacity auctions will start on 02.05.2022 at 07.00 (UTC), which shall mean 09.00 o'clock in Hungary (CET) and 10.00 o'clock in Romania and Bulgaria (EET). In an auction the Network Users may submit bids for the required capacity in subsequent auction rounds applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). With regard to the auction process, further information can be found in the

"Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)" and in the 'User Manual for the Bidder Role'.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at rbp@fgsz.hu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 455 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 103 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M 394 M 394 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 2 814 M 616 M 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 148
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 239,00 RON
Average target price 306,10 RON
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Special Projects & Technical Support Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.1.27%616
ENERGY TRANSFER LP40.10%35 545
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP33.37%7 637
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.19.15%5 530
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-20.60%3 552
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION158.60%943