S N T G N Transgaz S A : Funding agreement concluded with Romanian Commercial Bank

CURRENT REPORT
According to the provisions of art. 234 of Regulation 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority
Date of report: 26.11.2021
Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ
Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu County
Telephone/fax: 0269803333/0269839029
Tax number: RO 13068733
Trade Register number: J32/301/2000
Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117.738.440
Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange
Reported events:
SNTGN Transgaz SA has concluded a legal act of the type referred to in Article 234 para. 1, point i) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.
In line with Article 234 para. 1, point i) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, SNTGN Transgaz SA reports a legal act whose amount exceeds 10% of the net turnover related to the financial year 2020.
The scope of the contract is the loan in the amount of lei 220 million for the financing of an investment project of SNTGN Transgaz SA.
|
Contract data
|
Contract clauses
|
|
|
Contract Parties
|
Contract concluded between SNTGN Transgaz SA and Romanian
|
Commercial Bank
|
|
Contract date and type
|
Loan Contract of 24 November 2021, signed on 25.11.2021
|
|
Financing and/or refinancing of an investment project of SNTGN Transgaz SA,
|
Contract scope
|
namely NTS developments in North-East Romania to enhance gas supply to the area
|
|
and to ensure transmission capacities to/from the Republic of Moldova.
|
Loan value
|
Lei 220,000,000
|
Contract duration
|
12 years