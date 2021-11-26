Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Funding agreement concluded with Romanian Commercial Bank

11/26/2021 | 05:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of art. 234 of Regulation 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority

Date of report: 26.11.2021

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ

Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu County

Telephone/fax: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax number: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117.738.440

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Reported events:

SNTGN Transgaz SA has concluded a legal act of the type referred to in Article 234 para. 1, point i) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

In line with Article 234 para. 1, point i) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, SNTGN Transgaz SA reports a legal act whose amount exceeds 10% of the net turnover related to the financial year 2020.

The scope of the contract is the loan in the amount of lei 220 million for the financing of an investment project of SNTGN Transgaz SA.

Contract data

Contract clauses

Contract Parties

Contract concluded between SNTGN Transgaz SA and Romanian

Commercial Bank

Contract date and type

Loan Contract of 24 November 2021, signed on 25.11.2021

Financing and/or refinancing of an investment project of SNTGN Transgaz SA,

Contract scope

namely NTS developments in North-East Romania to enhance gas supply to the area

and to ensure transmission capacities to/from the Republic of Moldova.

Loan value

Lei 220,000,000

Contract duration

12 years

ION STERIAN

DIRECTOR GENERAL

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
05:20aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Funding agreement concluded with Romanian Commercial Bank
PU
11/19S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Current report majority shareholder proposal - interim BoD member..
PU
11/16S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for..
PU
11/11Third Quarter Reports 2021 (01.01-30.09.2021)
PU
11/10EGMS 14 December 2021
PU
11/09Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Ungheni, for the month December 2021
PU
11/08Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month December 2021
PU
11/08Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the month December 2021
PU
11/08Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for the month December 2021
PU
11/08Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for the month December 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 455 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2021 103 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M 410 M 410 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 2 737 M 620 M 623 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 870
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 232,50 RON
Average target price 306,10 RON
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director & General Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Director-Research & Design Division
Ciprian Oniga Director-Special Projects & Technical Support Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.-17.84%620
ENERGY TRANSFER LP46.28%24 461
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP58.80%6 128
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION33.21%4 632
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED8.15%931
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION75.12%453