S N T G N Transgaz S A : Funding agreement concluded with Romanian Commercial Bank

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of art. 234 of Regulation 5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority

Date of report: 26.11.2021

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ

Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu County

Telephone/fax: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax number: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117.738.440

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Reported events:

SNTGN Transgaz SA has concluded a legal act of the type referred to in Article 234 para. 1, point i) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

In line with Article 234 para. 1, point i) of FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, SNTGN Transgaz SA reports a legal act whose amount exceeds 10% of the net turnover related to the financial year 2020.

The scope of the contract is the loan in the amount of lei 220 million for the financing of an investment project of SNTGN Transgaz SA.