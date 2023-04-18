Advanced search
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
325.00 RON   +2.36%
S N T G N Transgaz S A : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month May 2023

04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
18.04.2023

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auction regarding the unbundled capacity offered at the interconnection point:

  • Isaccea 1, in the RO>UA direction (EIC code: 21Z000000000304Z, GMOIS code: SM1274D0)

for the monthly interruptible unbundled capacity for the month of MAY of gas year 2022/2023, was registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

  1. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register. The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platformbetween the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Wednesday, 19 April 2023:

  1. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;
  2. they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The capacity offered at the Negru Vodă 1/Kardam interconnection point in the exit direction is conditional on the booking of a capacity at least equal at the Isaccea 1/Orlovka 1 interconnection point in the entry direction, according to ANRE Order No. 13/2021 on the amendment and supplementation of orders of the President of the National Energy Regulatory Authority, in the natural gas sector.

The interruptible unbundled capacity auction will start on 25.04.2023 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), meaning 09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and 10.00 a.m. Romanian time and Ukrainian time (EET). The Network Users may submit in the auction bids for the requested capacity in subsequent rounds, applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)and in the User Manual for the Bidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at support@rbp.eu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
