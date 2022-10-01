Advanced search
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
233.50 RON   +1.52%
02:24aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Joint initiative by gas TSOs Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz, FGSZ and Eustream
PU
09/28S N T G N Transgaz S A : BoA Resolution 28.09.2022 - endorsement share capital increase reserves incorporation
PU
09/20S N T G N Transgaz S A : Current report OGMS resolution 20.09.2022
PU
S N T G N Transgaz S A : Joint initiative by gas TSOs Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz, FGSZ and Eustream

10/01/2022 | 02:24am EDT
01 October 2022

Joint initiative by gas TSOs Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz, FGSZ and Eustream

The gas transmission operators of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia propose an initiative for natural gas transport through the integrated gas transmission networks. Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz, FGSZ and Eustream propose joint action regarding the expansion of the cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan by transporting additional natural gas quantities through their existing networks. The gas transmission operators will continue to work within the framework of the EU-Azerbaijan strategic cooperation agreement signed on 18 July 2022.

Based on the cooperation between the companies over the years and with the help of EU funds, the operators are confident that such a project would provide a secure alternative route for gas supplies in sufficiently large volumes. The companies emphasize that in a short time and with minimal improvements to the existing infrastructure, the project could transport up to 5 bcm/year of natural gas from Turkey and Greece to Eastern, Central and Western Europe via Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. This would enable European consumers to receive more natural gas quantities from the Southern Gas Corridor pipelines.

Such a project could be implemented in the shortest possible time and at minimal costs, contributing significantly to ensuring liquidity on the European gas market. The initiative contributes to implementing the objectives and priorities set out in the Commission's REPower EU plan.

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 06:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
