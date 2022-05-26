S N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators SGG supplemented 26.05.2022

The list containing information on the name, place of residence and
professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim
administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA
(filled in further to the Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 supplemented by
Letter no. 20/14195/M.N./26.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the
Government)
|
Tag no.
|
Name and surname
|
Place of residence
|
Professional qualification
|
1.
|
Csaba Orosz
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
Economist
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Petrisor-Gabriel Peiu
|
Bucharest
|
Engineer
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Agafitei Gheorghita
|
Bucharest
|
Specialist in Communication
|
|
|
and Public Relations
|
|
|
1
Disclaimer
Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:25 UTC.