S N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators SGG supplemented 26.05.2022

The list containing information on the name, place of residence and

professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim

administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA

(filled in further to the Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 supplemented by

Letter no. 20/14195/M.N./26.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the

Government)

Tag no. Name and surname Place of residence Professional qualification 1. Csaba Orosz Medias, Sibiu County Economist 2. Petrisor-Gabriel Peiu Bucharest Engineer 3. Agafitei Gheorghita Bucharest Specialist in Communication and Public Relations

1