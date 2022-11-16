S N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators supplemented by shareholder Bucur Constantin

List containing information on the name, place of residence and professional
qualification of the persons nominated for the position of interim administrator of
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
(Filled in pursuant to the letter of the General Secretariat of the Government no. 20/31524/M.N./11.11.2022 and to the letter of the shareholder natural person Bucur Constantin dated 14.11.2022 received by SNTGN Transgaz SA on 16.11.2022 and registered under no. 90742/16.11.2022)
|
|
Name and surname
|
Place of residence
|
Professional
|
No
|
qualification
|
|
1.
|
Orosz Csaba
|
Mediaș, the county
|
Economist
|
|
|
|
of Sibiu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agafiței Gheorghiță
|
Bucharest
|
Communication and
|
2.
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Specialist
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Gheorghe Andrei Ionuț
|
Bucharest
|
Engineer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
