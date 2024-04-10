List comprising information on the names, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of administrator of S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.

Place of residence

Professional

No

Name and surname

qualification

1.

ANDREI-GABRIEL BENGHEA -

Bucharest

Economics

MĂLĂIES

2.

ILINCA VON DERENTHALL

Vienna

Economics

