List comprising information on the names, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of administrator of S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
Place of residence
Professional
No
Name and surname
qualification
1.
ANDREI-GABRIEL BENGHEA -
Bucharest
Economics
MĂLĂIES
2.
ILINCA VON DERENTHALL
Vienna
Economics
1
