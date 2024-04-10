The answers to the questions shall be sent in writing and shall be published on the company's website (www.transgaz.ro), the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS documents.

The shareholders registered by the reference date may vote by correspondence, prior to the general meeting, by using the form of vote by correspondence available as of 11.04.2024, at the headquarters of the Company in Mediaș, 1 C. I. Motaş Square, Sibiu County, the ground floor, room 6 and/or in soft copy on the company's website at www.transgaz.ro, the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS Documents, in Romanian and in English.

The forms of vote by correspondence must be filled in and signed by the shareholders - natural persons and accompanied by a certified copy of the identity card signed by the holder of the identity card/ filled in and signed by the legal representative of the shareholder - legal person, accompanied by the official document that certifies the quality of legal representative. In the case of legal persons or entities without legal personality, the legal representative is established based on the list of shareholders on the reference date/registration received from Depozitarul Central or, as applicable for dates different from the reference/registration date, based on the following Depozitarul Central documents submitted by the shareholder to the issuer: account statement proving the quality of shareholder and the number of shares held; documents proving the recording of the information regarding the legal representative at Depozitarul Central.

If the data regarding the quality of legal representative are not updated at Depozitarul Central by the shareholder legal person until the reference date, the legal representative proof is based on a true copy of the findings certificate issued by the Trade Register or on any other document issued by a competent authority of the country of registration of the shareholder, attesting the quality of legal representative, issued at least 3 months before the date of convening publication.

The forms of vote by correspondence and the supporting legal documents shall be sent in original by courier, in Romanian or in English, at the headquarters of the company located in Medias, 1 C.I. Motas Square, for registration by 14.05.2024, 10:00 a.m., the General Meeting of the Shareholders Secretariat at the headquarters in Medias, 1 C.I. Motaș Square, the ground floor, room 6, attention of Mrs. Claudia Elena Florea, or electronically signed with an extended electronic signature, according to Law 455/2001 on electronic signature, by e-mail at secretariat.ca_aga@transgaz.ro, subject to the sanction under Art. 125, paragraph 3 of Companies` Law 31/1990, republished as further amended and supplemented.

Only the shareholders registered by the reference date of 07.05.2024 may attend and vote during the meeting, in person or by their representatives, based on a special or general Power of Attorney, according to the applicable laws. The quality of shareholder and, in the case of legal persons or entities without legal personality, the legal representative is established based on the list of shareholders on the reference date / registration received from Depozitarul Central.