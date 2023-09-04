04.09.2023

RELEASE

Today, SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA, through its subsidiary in the Republic of Moldova, Vestmoldtransgaz SRL, the company that operates, exploits and dispatches the Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline and which is certified on the ownership unbundling (OU) model, signed the Tenancy Agreement whereby it takes over the activity of operating, exploiting, dispatching and transmitting natural gas in the Republic of Moldova from the operator "Moldovatransgaz" SRL, starting from 19 September 2023.

Thus, for the next 5 years, in accordance with the legal provisions of the Republic of Moldova, the subsidiary of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA - Vestmoldtransgaz SRL (VMTG) will become the sole licensed operator for the provision of the public gas transmission service on the territory of the Republic of Moldova.

VMTG's action follows Moldovatransgaz S.R.L.'s failure to comply with the unbundling requirements, which led to the modification of the legislative framework in the Republic of Moldova in order to ensure the country's energy security and alignment with the European regulatory framework.

On this occasion, the Director General of SNTGN Transgaz SA, Mr. ION STERIAN, stated: "With this initiative, Transgaz continues its strategic presence in the Republic of Moldova, contributing to ensuring the strategic interests of the region. Ensuring the separation and independence of natural gas transmission system operators from vertically integrated