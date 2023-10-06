06 October 2023

Release

on the occurrence of phishing attacks on SNTGN Transgaz SA

SNTGN Transgaz SA would like to alert all stakeholders to the occurrence of phishing attacks on the company.

The websites involved in such actions use without permission the image of Transgaz, of its representatives and of public persons and creates simulations of the company's official website.

These fraud attempts are based on exaggerated promises to earn amounts from the trading of the company's shares on various platforms.

In order to avoid these fraud attempts, SNTGN Transgaz SA recommends that before making any investment decision you should refer to the official information sources, particularly to the company's website www.transgaz.roas well as to the website of Bucharest Stock Exchange www.bvb.ro.

SNTGN Transgaz SA would like to highlight the fact that the company's representatives do not encourage under any public statements the use of any trading platform or the disclosure of personal data (bank account number, ID card data).

If you face any fraud attempts or suspicious activity, it is essential that you report it immediately to the relevant authorities.

COMMUNICATION DEPARTMENT