S N T G N Transgaz S A : SGG Adress - proposal interim administrators

11/11/2022 | 06:22am EST
Translation from Romanian

SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA

ENTRY NO. 89400

OF 11.11.2022 /9:41O'CLOCK

NO 20/31524/M.N.

DATE 11.11.2022

THE GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE GOVERNMENT

To: THE NATIONAL GAS TRANSMISSION COMPANY "TRANSGAZ" S.A. MEDIAȘ

Attn.: Mr. Văduva Petru Ion, Chairman of the Board of Administration

Mr. Sterian Ion, Director General

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with the provisions of art. 641, para. (3) of GEO no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises, approved as amended and supplemented by Law no. 111/2016, as subsequently amended and supplemented, considering point 1 of the Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 07/08 December 2022, we hereby submit the proposals of candidates for the positions of interim administrators of SNTGN Transgaz SA Medias, on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as majority shareholder, namely Mr. Orosz Csaba and Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță.

Therefore, please find attached a list containing information on the names, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Mediaș.

At the same time, we attach the documents required for the submission of applications for the above-mentioned persons, as follows:

  • Copy of the identity document signed as true copy of the original by the holder of the identity document;
  • Curriculum Vitae, updated, European model;
  • Affidavit on the lack of criminal record;
  • Affidavit on the non-registration on the list comprising the administrators whose mandate has been revoked for reasons imputable to them;
  • Affidavit on the non-existence of a conflict of interest situation;

Translation from Romanian

  • Affidavit on whether or not they have the status of "independent" within the meaning of the provisions of art. 1382 of Law no. 31/1990 on companies, republished, as subsequently amended and supplemented;
  • Declaration of consent for the processing of personal data.
  • Affidavit on being currently employed in a public institution.

Yours sincerely,

Secretary General of the Government

Marian NEACȘU

Illegible signature

Stamp of the Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Government

Translation from Romanian

Annex to the letter no 20/31524/M.N./11.11.2022

List containing information on the name, place of residence and professional

qualification of the persons nominated for the position of interim

administrator of S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.

No

Name and surname

Place of residence

Professional qualification

1.

Orosz Csaba

Mediaș, the county of

Economist

Sibiu

Agafiței Gheorghiță

Bucharest

Communication and

2.

Public Relations

Specialist

Secretary General of the Government

Marian NEACȘU

Illegible signature

Stamp of the Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Government

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
