S N T G N Transgaz S A : SGG Adress - proposal interim administrators

SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA
ENTRY NO. 89400
OF 11.11.2022 /9:41O'CLOCK
NO 20/31524/M.N.
DATE 11.11.2022
THE GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE GOVERNMENT
To: THE NATIONAL GAS TRANSMISSION COMPANY "TRANSGAZ" S.A. MEDIAȘ
Attn.: Mr. Văduva Petru Ion, Chairman of the Board of Administration
Mr. Sterian Ion, Director General
Dear Sirs,
In accordance with the provisions of art. 64∧1, para. (3) of GEO no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises, approved as amended and supplemented by Law no. 111/2016, as subsequently amended and supplemented, considering point 1 of the Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 07/08 December 2022, we hereby submit the proposals of candidates for the positions of interim administrators of SNTGN Transgaz SA Medias, on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as majority shareholder, namely Mr. Orosz Csaba and Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță.
Therefore, please find attached a list containing information on the names, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Mediaș.
At the same time, we attach the documents required for the submission of applications for the above-mentioned persons, as follows:
-
Copy of the identity document signed as true copy of the original by the holder of the identity document;
-
Curriculum Vitae, updated, European model;
-
Affidavit on the lack of criminal record;
-
Affidavit on the non-registration on the list comprising the administrators whose mandate has been revoked for reasons imputable to them;
-
Affidavit on the non-existence of a conflict of interest situation;