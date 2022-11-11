S N T G N Transgaz S A : SGG Adress - proposal interim administrators

SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA

ENTRY NO. 89400

OF 11.11.2022 /9:41O'CLOCK

NO 20/31524/M.N.

DATE 11.11.2022

THE GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE GOVERNMENT

To: THE NATIONAL GAS TRANSMISSION COMPANY "TRANSGAZ" S.A. MEDIAȘ

Attn.: Mr. Văduva Petru Ion, Chairman of the Board of Administration

Mr. Sterian Ion, Director General

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with the provisions of art. 64∧1, para. (3) of GEO no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises, approved as amended and supplemented by Law no. 111/2016, as subsequently amended and supplemented, considering point 1 of the Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 07/08 December 2022, we hereby submit the proposals of candidates for the positions of interim administrators of SNTGN Transgaz SA Medias, on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as majority shareholder, namely Mr. Orosz Csaba and Mr. Agafiței Gheorghiță.

Therefore, please find attached a list containing information on the names, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Mediaș.

At the same time, we attach the documents required for the submission of applications for the above-mentioned persons, as follows: