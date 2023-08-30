Translation from Romanian Letterhead of the GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE GOVERNMENT No. 20/30180/M.N. Date: 30.08.2023 SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA ENTRY NO. 63990 DATED 30.08.2023 To: THE NATIONAL GAS TRANSMISSION COMPANY "TRANSGAZ" S.A. MEDIAS Attn: Mr. Ion STERIAN, Director-General To the Chairman of the Board of Directors Petru-Ion VĂDUVA

Art. 11 para. (6) of GEO no. 68/2019 on the establishment of some measures at the level of central public administration and for the amendment and completion of some normative acts, according to which the exercise of rights and the fulfilment of obligations arising from the status of state shareholder in the National Natural Gas Transport Company "Transgaz" S.A. is carried out by the General Secretariat of the Government;

Art. 105 para. (3) of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, in conjunction with the provisions of Article 1171 of Company Law no. 31/1990, republished, as amended,

art. IX para. (1) of Law no. 187/28 June 2023 amending and supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public undertakings,

taking into account the items included on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 20/21 September 2023,

The General Secretariat of the Government requests that the following items be placed on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 20/21 September 2023: "Approval of the Profile of the Board of Administration of Transgaz S.A." "Approval of the Profile of the candidate for the position of member of the Board of Administration of Transgaz S.A." Draft resolutions: On item 1 of the agenda, with _____ votes For representing ______ % of the total number of votes cast, with votes Against representing ______ % of the total number of votes cast, approves/does not approve the Profile of the Board of Directors of the National Company for Natural Gas Transport "Transgaz" S.A., as proposed by the shareholder Romanian State, through the General Secretariat of the Government, as per address no. 2 0 /______ / ___.____. 2023, attached to this resolution. A number of ______ shareholders, having voted, adopted the "Abstention" position on this item. " 1

On item 2 of the agenda, with _____ votes For representing ______ % of the total number of votes cast, with _____ votes Against representing ______ % of the total number of votes cast, approves/does not approve the Profile of the candidate for the position of member of the Board of Directors of the National Company for Natural Gas Transmission "Transgaz" S.A., as proposed by the shareholder Romanian State, through the General Secretariat of the Government, according to the address no. 2 0 /___ /___ .______ . 2 0 2 3 , attached to this resolution. A number of ___ shareholders, having voted, adopted the "Abstention" position on this item. " In the context of the above, we request that you take all steps to make available to shareholders the materials necessary for the adoption of resolutions, as requested and transmitted, with the completion of the publication procedure in accordance with the capital market regulations in force. Please find attached the proposals for the Profile of the Board of Directors of the National Natural Gas Transport Company "Transgaz" S.A. and the Profile of the candidate for the position of member of the Board of Directors of the National Natural Gas Transport Company "Transgaz" S.A..

Translation from Romanian THE PROFILE OF THE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF THE NATIONAL GAS TRANSMISSION COMPANY TRANSGAZ S.A.

Translation from Romanian 1. Introduction According to art. 1 point (18) of Annex no. 1 to GD no. 722/2016, the board profile is the process of identifying the capabilities, traits and requirements that the Board of Administration shall collectively possess, taking into account the organisational context, mission, expectations expressed in the letter of expectations and the elements of organisational strategy existing or to be developed. The profile also contains the Board matrix, which gives an expression of these capabilities that the Board must collectively possess, through a set of competencies, skills, other qualifying conditions, to be fulfilled individually and collectively by Board members. According to Art. 20 para. (1) of the same act, the public supervisory authority shall develop a personalised profile of the board in a transparent, systematic and rigorous manner to ensure that the necessary capacities are identified to form the best board and the best candidates for it. In addition, according to Article 19, the following aspects may be taken into account when drawing up the profile of the Board: a) the minimum knowledge, skills and experience required for the proper performance of the duties of a member of the Management Board; b) the responsibilities of the position for the development of the medium and long-term vision; c) ability to take responsibility for the whole Board, integrity and independence; d) the necessary knowledge, skills and experience in constructive criticism, teamwork, communication, financial literacy, decision making and pattern detection to contribute to the work of the Board as a whole. pursuant to Article 23 para. (1) of Annex no. 1 to GD no. 722/2016, this draft profile of the Board of Administration is based on the following components: analysis of the contextual requirements of the company in general and of the Council in particular; the matrix of the board profile. These components shall be matched with requirements related to skills, knowledge, experience and other established measurable indicators so as to meet all the needs for the selection of individual board members or board positions (Art. 23, para. 2 of Annex no. 1 to GD no. 722/2016).