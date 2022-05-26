S N T G N Transgaz S A : SGG Adress - supplementation proposals interim administrators

Translation from Romanian
Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./26.05.2022
Registered with Transgaz under no. 42741/26.05.2022
GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE GOVERNMENT
To: The National Gas Transmission Company "Transgaz" S.A. Medias
Mr. Petru Ion VĂDUVA, Chairman of the Board of Administration
Mr. Ion STERIAN, Director General
Ref: supplementation of Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the Government regarding the candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of
SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA
Dear Sirs,
In accordance with the provisions of art. 64∧1, para. (3) of GEO no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises, approved as amended by Law no. 111/2016, as amended, considering point 1 of the Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 14/15 June 2022, in order to supplement Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 contemplating two candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, i.e. Mr. Orosz Csaba and Mr. Peiu Petrisor-Gabriel, we hereby submit the following proposal on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, particularly Mr. Agafitei Gheorghita.
In this respect, please find attached the List comprising data on the name, place of residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA initially submitted as annex to Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the Government, supplemented with the above-mentioned proposal referring to Mr. Agafitei Gheorghita.
Moreover, please find attached the documents required for the submission of the application for the above-mentioned person, as follows:
-
Copy of the identity document signed as true copy of the original by the holder of the identity document;
-
Curriculum Vitae, updated, European template;
-
Affidavit on the lack of criminal record;
-
Affidavit on the non-registration on the list comprising the administrators whose mandate has been revoked for reasons imputable to them;
-
Affidavit on the non-existence of a conflict of interest situation;
Translation from Romanian
Annex to the letter no. 20/14196/M.N./26.05.2022
The supplemented list containing information on the name, place of residence and
professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim
administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA
|
Tag no.
|
Name and surname
|
Place of residence
|
Professional qualification
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Csaba Orosz
|
Medias, Sibiu County
|
Economist
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Petrisor-Gabriel Peiu
|
Bucharest
|
Engineer
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Agafitei Gheorghita
|
Bucharest
|
Specialist in Communication
|
|
|
and Public Relations
|
|
|
Marian NEACSU
Secretary General
Illegible signature
Stamp of the Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Government