    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  05-24
238.50 RON   -0.83%
S N T G N Transgaz S A : SGG Adress - supplementation proposals interim administrators

05/26/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation from Romanian

Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./26.05.2022

Registered with Transgaz under no. 42741/26.05.2022

GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE GOVERNMENT

To: The National Gas Transmission Company "Transgaz" S.A. Medias

Mr. Petru Ion VĂDUVA, Chairman of the Board of Administration

Mr. Ion STERIAN, Director General

Ref: supplementation of Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the Government regarding the candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of

SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with the provisions of art. 641, para. (3) of GEO no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises, approved as amended by Law no. 111/2016, as amended, considering point 1 of the Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 14/15 June 2022, in order to supplement Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 contemplating two candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, i.e. Mr. Orosz Csaba and Mr. Peiu Petrisor-Gabriel, we hereby submit the following proposal on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, particularly Mr. Agafitei Gheorghita.

In this respect, please find attached the List comprising data on the name, place of residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA initially submitted as annex to Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the Government, supplemented with the above-mentioned proposal referring to Mr. Agafitei Gheorghita.

Moreover, please find attached the documents required for the submission of the application for the above-mentioned person, as follows:

  • Copy of the identity document signed as true copy of the original by the holder of the identity document;
  • Curriculum Vitae, updated, European template;
  • Affidavit on the lack of criminal record;
  • Affidavit on the non-registration on the list comprising the administrators whose mandate has been revoked for reasons imputable to them;
  • Affidavit on the non-existence of a conflict of interest situation;

Translation from Romanian

  • Affidavit on whether or not they have the status of "independent" within the meaning of the provisions of art. 1382 of Law no. 31/1990 on companies, republished, as amended;
  • Affidavit on not being part of the Boards of Administration of other companies, incompatible with SNTGN Transgaz S.A. Medias and also, on no more than 3 Boards of Administration;
  • Affidavit on their being employed within a public institution;
  • Statement of consent for the processing of personal data.

The other provisions of Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the Government shall remain unchanged.

Yours sincerely,

Marian NEACSU

Secretary General

Illegible signature

Stamp of the Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Government

Translation from Romanian

Annex to the letter no. 20/14196/M.N./26.05.2022

The supplemented list containing information on the name, place of residence and

professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim

administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA

Tag no.

Name and surname

Place of residence

Professional qualification

1.

Csaba Orosz

Medias, Sibiu County

Economist

2.

Petrisor-Gabriel Peiu

Bucharest

Engineer

3.

Agafitei Gheorghita

Bucharest

Specialist in Communication

and Public Relations

Marian NEACSU

Secretary General

Illegible signature

Stamp of the Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Government

Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2022 64,0 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,2x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 2 808 M 607 M 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 062
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 238,50 RON
Average target price 303,43 RON
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Special Projects & Technical Support Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.1.06%607
ENERGY TRANSFER LP39.00%35 299
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP26.60%7 250
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.18.65%5 507
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-24.85%3 363
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION160.00%948