S N T G N Transgaz S A : SGG Adress - supplementation proposals interim administrators

Translation from Romanian

Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./26.05.2022

Registered with Transgaz under no. 42741/26.05.2022

GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF THE GOVERNMENT

To: The National Gas Transmission Company "Transgaz" S.A. Medias

Mr. Petru Ion VĂDUVA, Chairman of the Board of Administration

Mr. Ion STERIAN, Director General

Ref: supplementation of Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the Government regarding the candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of

SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with the provisions of art. 64∧1, para. (3) of GEO no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises, approved as amended by Law no. 111/2016, as amended, considering point 1 of the Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 14/15 June 2022, in order to supplement Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 contemplating two candidate proposals for the positions of interim administrators of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, i.e. Mr. Orosz Csaba and Mr. Peiu Petrisor-Gabriel, we hereby submit the following proposal on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Government, as public guardianship authority and representative of the Romanian state as major shareholder, particularly Mr. Agafitei Gheorghita.

In this respect, please find attached the List comprising data on the name, place of residence and professional qualification of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of the SNTGN Transgaz SA initially submitted as annex to Letter no. 20/14196/M.N./19.05.2022 of the General Secretariat of the Government, supplemented with the above-mentioned proposal referring to Mr. Agafitei Gheorghita.

Moreover, please find attached the documents required for the submission of the application for the above-mentioned person, as follows: