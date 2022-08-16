Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
251.00 RON   +0.80%
11:14aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Semester I 2022 report
PU
03:22aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month September 2022
PU
08/12S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : OGMS 20 September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Semester I 2022 report

08/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
11:14aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Semester I 2022 report
PU
03:22aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for..
PU
08/12S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : OGMS 20 September 2022
PU
08/12S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Semester I 2022 report
PU
08/10S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Different price steps for monthly capacity auction at IP Csanádpa..
PU
08/08S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Ungheni, for the month Septe..
PU
08/08S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month Sep..
PU
08/08S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the mo..
PU
08/08S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for t..
PU
08/08S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2022 63,6 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 376 M 376 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,5x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 2 955 M 616 M 616 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 062
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 251,00 RON
Average target price 303,43 RON
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Research and Design Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.6.36%616
ENERGY TRANSFER LP40.70%35 747
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP26.78%7 260
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.18.92%5 520
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-8.90%4 077
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION169.47%988