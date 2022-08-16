S N T G N Transgaz S A : Semester I 2022 report
Disclaimer
Sales 2022
1 779 M
371 M
371 M
Net income 2022
63,6 M
13,3 M
13,3 M
Net Debt 2022
1 801 M
376 M
376 M
P/E ratio 2022
46,5x
Yield 2022
1,18%
Capitalization
2 955 M
616 M
616 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,67x
EV / Sales 2023
2,45x
Nbr of Employees
4 062
Free-Float
36,5%
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
251,00 RON
Average target price
303,43 RON
Spread / Average Target
20,9%
