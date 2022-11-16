S N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder Bucur Constantin Adress - proposal interim administrator

TO: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAȘ

Attn: The Board of Administration

The undersigned BUCUR CONSTANTIN, domiciled in Bucharest, address Cal. Victoriei 155, bl. Dl, sc. 3, et.3, ap. 81, sect. 1, as a shareholder of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAȘ, hereby request the inclusion on the list of candidates for the appointment of 2 provisional members of the Board of Administration of Mr. GHEORGHE ANDREI IONUȚ, domiciled in Bucharest, engineer by profession.