Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
245.00 RON   +2.51%
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder proposal - Supplementing list candidates interim administrators
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder Bucur Constantin Adress - proposal interim administrator
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators supplemented by shareholder Bucur Constantin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder Bucur Constantin Adress - proposal interim administrator

11/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TO: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAȘ

Attn: The Board of Administration

The undersigned BUCUR CONSTANTIN, domiciled in Bucharest, address Cal. Victoriei 155, bl. Dl, sc. 3, et.3, ap. 81, sect. 1, as a shareholder of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAȘ, hereby request the inclusion on the list of candidates for the appointment of 2 provisional members of the Board of Administration of Mr. GHEORGHE ANDREI IONUȚ, domiciled in Bucharest, engineer by profession.

Date:

Signature:

14.11.2022

Illegible signature

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder proposal - Supplementing list candidates interim admi..
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder Bucur Constantin Adress - proposal interim administra..
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators supplemented by sharehold..
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Gheorghe Constantin Ionut
PU
11/14S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for t..
PU
11/14S N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Ungheni, for the month Decem..
PU
11/14S N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month Dec..
PU
11/14S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the mo..
PU
11/14S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
11/11S N T G N Transgaz S A : SGG Adress - proposal interim administrators
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2022 63,6 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,4x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 2 885 M 609 M 609 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 974
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 245,00 RON
Average target price 274,00 RON
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Research & Design Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.3.81%609