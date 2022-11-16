S N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder proposal - Supplementing list candidates interim administrators

CURRENT REPORT

According to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 16.11.2022

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ

Headquarters: Mediaș, no. 1, Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu county

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax number: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 117.738.440 RON

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Reported events: Supplementing the list of proposals for candidates for the positions of interim administrators in the Board of Administration of SNTGN Transgaz SA Mediaș

In accordance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 and the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 - art. 185 para. 2 and para. 3 and art. 188 para. 1, SNTGN Transgaz SA informs its shareholders and investors that on 16.11.2022 Mr. Bucur Constantin, in its position of shareholder of the company, natural person, sent a request for proposal of a candidate for the position of interim administrator in the Board of Administration of SNTGN Transgaz SA in view of point 1 of the Convening Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SNTGN Transgaz SA on 07/08 December 2022, 10.00 a.m. (Romanian time).

The request of the shareholder Bucur Constantin, received on 16.11.2022 and registered with SNTGN Transgaz SA under no. 90742/16.11.2022, 11:59 a.m., together with an up-to-date list containing information on the name, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of SNTGN Transgaz SA as well as an updated curriculum vitae, European model will be available at the company's headquarters in Mediaș, C.I Motaș Square, no.1, the county of Sibiu on the ground floor, room 4 and/or on the company's website at the address (www.transgaz.ro), link Investor Relations/General Meeting of Shareholders/Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, both in Romanian and in English, as of 16 November 2022.

At the same time, the special powers of attorney, the forms of vote by correspondence, the draft resolution, the final list containing information on the name, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of SNTGN Transgaz SA will be available at the company's headquarters in Mediaș, C.I Motaș Square, no.1, the county of Sibiu on the ground floor, room 4 and/or on the company's website (www.transgaz.ro) , link Investor Relations/General Meeting of Shareholders/Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, both in Romanian and in English, as of 17 November 2022, 09.00 am.

Ion STERIAN

DIRECTOR-GENERAL