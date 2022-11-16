Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
245.00 RON   +2.51%
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder proposal - Supplementing list candidates interim administrators
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder Bucur Constantin Adress - proposal interim administrator
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators supplemented by shareholder Bucur Constantin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder proposal - Supplementing list candidates interim administrators

11/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CURRENT REPORT

According to Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of report: 16.11.2022

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ

Headquarters: Mediaș, no. 1, Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu county

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax number: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 117.738.440 RON

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Reported events: Supplementing the list of proposals for candidates for the positions of interim administrators in the Board of Administration of SNTGN Transgaz SA Mediaș

In accordance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 and the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 - art. 185 para. 2 and para. 3 and art. 188 para. 1, SNTGN Transgaz SA informs its shareholders and investors that on 16.11.2022 Mr. Bucur Constantin, in its position of shareholder of the company, natural person, sent a request for proposal of a candidate for the position of interim administrator in the Board of Administration of SNTGN Transgaz SA in view of point 1 of the Convening Notice of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of SNTGN Transgaz SA on 07/08 December 2022, 10.00 a.m. (Romanian time).

The request of the shareholder Bucur Constantin, received on 16.11.2022 and registered with SNTGN Transgaz SA under no. 90742/16.11.2022, 11:59 a.m., together with an up-to-date list containing information on the name, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of SNTGN Transgaz SA as well as an updated curriculum vitae, European model will be available at the company's headquarters in Mediaș, C.I Motaș Square, no.1, the county of Sibiu on the ground floor, room 4 and/or on the company's website at the address (www.transgaz.ro), link Investor Relations/General Meeting of Shareholders/Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, both in Romanian and in English, as of 16 November 2022.

At the same time, the special powers of attorney, the forms of vote by correspondence, the draft resolution, the final list containing information on the name, place of residence and professional qualifications of the persons proposed for the position of interim administrator of SNTGN Transgaz SA will be available at the company's headquarters in Mediaș, C.I Motaș Square, no.1, the county of Sibiu on the ground floor, room 4 and/or on the company's website (www.transgaz.ro) , link Investor Relations/General Meeting of Shareholders/Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, both in Romanian and in English, as of 17 November 2022, 09.00 am.

Ion STERIAN

DIRECTOR-GENERAL

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder proposal - Supplementing list candidates interim admi..
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : Shareholder Bucur Constantin Adress - proposal interim administra..
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : List of proposal interim administrators supplemented by sharehold..
PU
09:19aS N T G N Transgaz S A : CV Mr. Gheorghe Constantin Ionut
PU
11/14S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for t..
PU
11/14S N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Ungheni, for the month Decem..
PU
11/14S N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month Dec..
PU
11/14S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the mo..
PU
11/14S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
11/11S N T G N Transgaz S A : SGG Adress - proposal interim administrators
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 779 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2022 63,6 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,4x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 2 885 M 609 M 609 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 974
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 245,00 RON
Average target price 274,00 RON
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Research & Design Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.3.81%609