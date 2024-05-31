Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy signed the Financing Contract for the gas supply of the Mintia Power Plant The support of the Ministry of Energy is almost euro 7 million

Sebastian Burduja, the Minister of Energy and Ion Sterian, Transgaz' Director-General signed a financing contract for the construction of the gas transmission pipeline to supply the Mintia Power Plant situated in Hunedoara county. The pipeline will supply other industrial consumers as well as domestic consumers.

The project has a total value of lei 300,688,749.27 (euro 60,429,017.71) and the amount of financing from the Modernization Fund is lei 33,970,205.58 (euro 6,826,947).

The location of the works for the natural gas transmission pipeline to supply the MINTIA power plant is outside the built-up area and inside the built-up area of the localities Sântămăria Orlea, Bretea Română, Băcia, Cârjiți, Vețel and the towns of Călan, Hunedoara, Deva, over a total distance of 56.5 km.

Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy: "It is a step forward for this plant to be commissioned in 2026. We are basically providing the raw material, the gas, for the plant. It is a great project, the largest gas-fired power plant in Europe - 1,700 MW installed power. This project means jobs for Romanian citizens, we are talking about more than 1,200 jobs during the construction of the plant, we are talking about a reliable energy produced in a row, we are talking about the most efficient plant in Europe, with an efficiency of 64% and, therefore, a substantial support that Romania receives on the path towards the green transition and the replacement of coal in the energy mix with natural gas, a strategic resource to which Romania has access. This approach is in line with my commitment to safeguard jobs in the Jiu Valley and to revive the energy sector in the area. I've said before and I repeat, we will leave no one behind".

Ion Sterian, Director-General of SNTGN Transgaz SA: "By signing the financing contract under the Modernization Fund, namely the investment project - Gas transmission pipeline to supply the Mintia Power Plant (including other industrial and domestic consumers), even if it ensures only 11% of the investment value Transgaz reaffirms its firm commitment to continue the actions to obtain grants in order to implement its strategic investments program, for the development and upgrading of the natural gas transmission infrastructure. With a capacity of 1700 MW and an annual consumption of 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas, the Mintia Power Plant becomes the largest consumer of natural gas in our country and will contribute significantly to the increase in Romania's natural gas consumption. All the administrative-territorialunits crossed by this pipeline will be connected to it, thus contributing to the economic development of the region and to the increase in the welfare of the community. With this investment, Transgaz continues to contribute to the sustainable development of the national economy, by making better