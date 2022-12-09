S N T G N Transgaz S A : Start of the incremental capacity process at Tuzla point - unbinding stage

08 December 2022

SNTGN Transgaz SA notifies all stakeholders that, on 7 December 2022, the non-binding phase of the Incremental Capacity Process for Tuzla point was launched after having received a request for incremental capacity, on 7 November 2022, in compliance with the provisions of art. 6 of the "Procedure for booking incremental capacity in the National Gas Transmission System (NTS) by carrying out incremental capacity processes concerning entry/exit points to/from the National Gas Transmission System, other than the interconnection points, to be created/developed by means of projects included in the National Gas Transmission System investment and development plans for the next 10 years" endorsed by Opinion no. 13/2017 of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

According to the provisions of art. 431, paragraph (2) of Order no. 16/2013 of ANRE President the incremental capacity processes at NTS entry/exit points other than the ones related to the points of interconnection between the NTS and the gas transmission systems of the EU Member States neighbouring Romania are conducted according to the provisions of specific procedures, particularly of the above-mentioned procedure.

The conclusion of capacity booking contracts, firm commitments, before starting the investment, provides the guarantee that the new capacities are to be used at a level to secure the project efficiency and the project implementation will not lead to the increase in the transmission tariff in Romania.

Please note that SNTGN Transgaz SA carried out an incremental capacity process for the Tuzla point in 2018 which was completed with allocation of capacity and the company concluded transmission contracts for a period of 16 years that could be terminated subject to a penalty payment. The contracts concluded under the incremental capacity procedure were terminated in November 2018 by the applicants with the payment of the penalty amount provided for in the procedure.

