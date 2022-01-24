Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Third Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Csanadpalota, for the gas year 2021 – 2022

01/24/2022 | 05:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24.01.2022

Dear Partners,

Please be advised that the auctions regarding the bundled/unbundled capacities offered at the interconnections points:

  • Csanádpalota RO>HU (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: SM1281D0) and
  • Csanádpalota HU>RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000236Q, GMOIS code: PM0266)

for the firm quarterly capacity for the 3rd quarter and 4th guarter of the gas year 2021/2022, have been registered at the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction publications regarding the offered capacities are available on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

  1. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register. The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platformbetween the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday , 01 February 2022:

  1. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;
  2. they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The firm bundled/unbundled capacity auctions will start on 07.02.2022 at 08.00 (UTC), which shall mean 09.00 o'clock in Hungary (CET) and 10.00 o'clock in Romania (EET). In an auction the Network Users may submit bids for the required capacity in subsequent auction rounds applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). With regard to the auction process, further information can be found in the "Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)"and in the 'User Manual for the Bidder Role'.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at rbp@fgsz.hu (English)or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
05:24aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Third Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Negru Vodă 1, for ..
PU
05:24aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Third Annual quarterly auctions in the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for the g..
PU
05:24aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Third Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Csanadpalota, for the g..
PU
05:24aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Third Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Ungheni, for the gas ye..
PU
05:24aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Third Annual quarterly auctions in the PI Isaccea 1, for the gas ..
PU
01/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : OGMS resolution 20.01.2022
PU
01/18S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Announcement regarding starting a joint public consultation on th..
PU
01/18S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for..
PU
01/10S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Procurement of natural gas for the technological consumption of T..
PU
01/10S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month Feb..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 455 M 333 M 333 M
Net income 2021 103 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 2 708 M 621 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 148
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 230,00 RON
Average target price 306,10 RON
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Special Projects & Technical Support Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.-2.54%621
ENERGY TRANSFER LP11.42%28 258
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP1.38%5 805
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION0.00%4 472
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED3.59%1 012
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION-16.14%296