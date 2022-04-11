Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-07
217.00 RON   +0.93%
11:53aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for the month May 2022
PU
11:51aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month May 2022
PU
11:51aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the month May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month May 2022

04/11/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11.04.2022

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auction regarding the unbundled capacity offered at the interconnection point:

  • Isaccea 1, in the UA>RO direction (EIC code: 21Z000000000304Z , GMOIS code: PM0278)

for the monthly firm unbundled capacity for the month of MAY of gas year 2021/2022, was registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

A. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register.The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platform between the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 12 April 2022:

The firm unbundled capacity auction will start on 19.04.2022 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), meaning 09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and 10.00 a.m. Romanian time and Ukrainian time (EET). The Network Users may submit in the auction bids for the requested capacity in subsequent rounds, applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC) and in the User Manual for theBidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at rbp@fgsz.hu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
11:53aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for t..
PU
11:51aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for the month May..
PU
11:51aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the mo..
PU
11:01aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpalota, for t..
PU
04/05S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Notice of OGMS Update on April 28-29,2022
PU
04/05S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Supplement Convening
PU
04/05S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : SGG Adress regarding the Supplementation of the Convening of the ..
PU
03/22S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : OGMS 28 April 2022
PU
03/22S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for..
PU
03/22S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A : Notice of OGMS 28/29.04.2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 455 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2021 103 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 2 555 M 562 M 562 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 148
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 217,00 RON
Average target price 306,10 RON
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ion Sterian Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Petru Ion Vãduva Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Project & Team Leader
Ciprian Oniga Director-Special Projects & Technical Support Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.-8.05%562
ENERGY TRANSFER LP36.45%34 620
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP24.89%7 152
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.16.34%5 400
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-19.83%3 587
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.80%875