S N T G N Transgaz S A : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Ungheni, for the month November 2022

10/10/2022 | 04:52am EDT
10.10.2022

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auctions regarding the unbundled capacities offered at the interconnection points:

  • Ungheni MD> RO (EIC code: 21Z000000000356G, GMOIS code: PM0303), and
  • Ungheni RO > MD (EIC code: 21Z000000000356G, GMOIS code: SM1157D0)

for the monthly firm unbundled capacity for the month of NOVEMBER of gas year 2022/2023, were registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

  1. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register. The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platformbetween the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 11 October 2022:

  1. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;
  2. they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The firm unbundled capacity auctions will start on 17.10.2022 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), meaning 09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and 10.00 a.m. Romanian time and Moldavian time (EET). The Network Users may submit in the auction bids for the requested capacity in subsequent rounds, applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)and in the User Manual for the Bidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity booking fee related to the obtained capacity, any auction premium calculated following the performance of the auction, and, if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at support@rbp.eu(English) or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
