S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
S N T G N Transgaz S A : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1, for the month May 2021

04/12/2021 | 03:35am EDT
12.04.2021

Dear partners,

Please be informed that the auctions regarding the bundled capacities offered at the interconnection points:

  • Negru Vodă 1, BG>RO direction (EIC code: 21Z000000000159I, GMOIS code: PM0291), and
  • Negru Vodă 1, RO>BG direction (EIC code: 21Z000000000159I, GMOIS code: SM1278D0)

for the monthly firm bundled capacity for the month of MAY of gas year 2020/2021, were registered in the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

The auction notification regarding the offered capacity is published on the RBP Portal.

The Network Users will be entitled to participate in the auction if:

  1. they completed the registration in the RBP application. Details on the RBP registration may be found at the public website of the application at: https://ipnew.rbp.eu/RBP.eu/#register. The registration of a Network User in the RBP application is conditional on the prior conclusion of a Network User membership agreement for the usage of the Regional Booking Platformbetween the Network User and the operator of the application, meaning FGSZ Ltd.

and if, till 10:00 a.m. (UTC), on Tuesday, 13 April 2021:

  1. they fulfilled the conditions established in ANRE Order No. 130/24.06.2020 on measures for transmission capacity booking at the interconnection points between the Romanian Gas Transmission System and the Gas Transmission Systems of EU Member States neighbouring Romania;
  2. they submitted the auction participation guarantee at Transgaz.

The firm bundled capacity auctions will start on 19.04.2021 at 07.00 a.m. (UTC), meaning 09.00 a.m. Hungarian time (CET) and 10.00 a.m. Romanian time and Bulgarian time (EET). The Network Users may submit in the auction bids for the requested capacity in subsequent rounds, applying pre-determined price steps (ascending clock auction). Additional information regarding the auction process may be found in the Operational Rules of the Regional Booking Platform (PRRC)and in the User Manual for the Bidder Role.

The winning Network Users have the obligation to pay the capacity fee related to the obtained capacity, the final auction premium calculated on the basis of the underlying price step and if applicable, the commodity fee for the transmitted gas quantity.

After the capacity auction is closed, the allocated capacities will be automatically registered in the Contract module of Transgaz's platform (GMOIS).

For further clarifications regarding the auctions, please do not hesitate to contact us at rbp@fgsz.hu (English)or at rbp@transgaz.ro.

Yours sincerely,

SNTGN Transgaz SA

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
