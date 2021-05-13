S N T G N Transgaz S A : First Quarter Report 2020
Disclaimer
Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 05:35:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
1 279 M
314 M
314 M
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
1 405 M
345 M
345 M
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
4,67%
Capitalization
3 414 M
837 M
838 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,77x
EV / Sales 2022
3,88x
Nbr of Employees
4 145
Free-Float
36,5%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
352,70 RON
Last Close Price
290,00 RON
Spread / Highest target
37,6%
Spread / Average Target
21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-6,90%