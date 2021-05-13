Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S N T G N Transgaz S A : First Quarter Report 2020

05/13/2021 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 05:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
01:36aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : First Quarter Report 2020
PU
05/10S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Current report BoA Resolution 10.05.2021
PU
05/10S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isaccea 1, for th..
PU
05/10S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Ruse-Giurgiu, for ..
PU
05/10S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Bundled/Unbundled Capacity auctions at the IP Csanadpa..
PU
05/10S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Bundled Capacity auctions at the IP Negru Vodă 1,..
PU
04/27S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Current report OGMS Resolution 27.04.2021
PU
04/27S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Current report BoA Resolution 26.04.2021
PU
04/22S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Current report OGMS resolution 22.04.2021
PU
04/20S N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Interruptible unbundled Capacity auction at the IP Isa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 279 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 405 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 3 414 M 837 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 4 145
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 352,70 RON
Last Close Price 290,00 RON
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,90%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ion Sterian General Director
Marius Vasile Lupean Chief Financial Officer
Remus-Gabriel Lapusan Chairman
Mihai Leontin Leahu Director-Engineering & Research
Ciprian Oniga Director-Special Projects & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.2.47%837
ENERGY TRANSFER LP54.53%25 764
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP38.66%5 351
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION0.00%3 529
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED12.96%976
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION-1.91%250