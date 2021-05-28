S N T G N Transgaz S A : Major shareholder request

CURRENT REPORT according to the provisions of Article 122 of Law 24/2017 Date of report: 28 May 2021

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAS

Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motas Square, Sibiu County

Telephone/fax number: 0269803333/0269839029

Tax identification code: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117,738,440

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

According to the provisions of art. 122, paragraph (1) of Law 24/2017 on the issuers of

financial instruments and market operations, the National Gas Transmission Company

(SNTGN) Transgaz SA notifies all stakeholders of the fact that the General Secretariat of the Government as major shareholder of SNTGN Transgaz SA, on behalf of the

Romanian State, submitted the Memorandum with the following object: The empowerment of the state representatives in the General Meeting of the Shareholders / Board of Administration, as appropriate, of the national companies, national companies and companies where the state has a full or a controlling interest, as well as of the autonomous administrations to take the necessary actions for the distribution of a minimum 90% share of the achieved net profit for 2020 as dividends/payments to the state budget, for the implementation of the provisions thereof.

DIRECTOR GENERAL

ION STERIAN