S N T G N Transgaz S A : OGMS 27 April 2021

CURRENT REPORT according to Art. 122 of Law 24/2017

Date of report: 22.03.2021

Name of issuing entity: SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA MEDIAŞ Headquarters: Mediaş, 1 Constantin I. Motaş Square, Sibiu County

Telephone/fax number: 0269 803333/0269 839029

Tax identification code: RO 13068733

Trade Register number: J32/301/2000

Subscribed and paid-up capital: RON 117,738,440

Regulated market on which issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange.

CONVENING

The Board of Administration of the National Gas Transmission Company TRANSGAZ S.A. headquartered in Medias, 1 C.I. Motas Square, Sibiu County, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court under number J/32/301/2000, VAT Code RO13068733, according to Companies` Law no. 31/1990, as further amended and supplemented, to Law no. 297/2004 on the capital market, as further amended and supplemented, to Law no. 24/2017 on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as further amended and supplemented, to Regulation no. 5/2018 of the Financial Supervising Authority on the issuers of financial instruments and market operations, and to the provisions of art.16 of the updated Articles of Incorporation of Transgaz, convened for the meeting on 22.03.2021,

CONVENES

The ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS on 27 April 2021, 10:00 a.m. to take place in Motas Hall, at the headquarters of the company located in Medias, 1 C.I. Motas Square, the county of Sibiu, in which only the persons having the quality of shareholders, meaning they are registered with the registry of the company's shareholders at the end of the day of 16 April 2021, are entitled to participate and to vote, with the following agenda:

I. THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

1. Approval of the annual financial statements (statement of financial standing, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows, notes to the financial statements) of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA for the financial year 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial

Reporting Standards adopted by European Union and approved by OMFP no. 2844/2016.

2. Approval of the consolidated annual financial statements (statement of financial standing, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows, notes to the financial statements) of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA for the financial year 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by European Union and approved by OMFP no. 2844/2016.

3. Presentation of the consolidated annual report of the administrators of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA regarding the activity carried out in 2020.

4. Approval of the gross dividend per share in the amount of 8,14 lei / share, related to the financial year 2020.

5. Presentation of the Financial Audit Report on the annual financial statements concluded by SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA on 31 December 2020.

6. Presentation of the Financial Audit Report on the consolidated annual financial statements concluded by SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA on 31 December 2020.

7. Approval of the proposal for the distribution of the net profit for the financial year 2020.

8. Presentation of the Report of the Advisory Nomination and Remuneration Committee regarding the evaluation of the performances of the administrative and executive management of SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA for the activity carried out in 2020.

9. Approval of the discharge from administration of the administrators for the activity carried out in 2020.

10.Evaluation of the fulfillment of the key financial and non-financial performance indicators that constitute an annex to the mandate contracts of the non-executive administrators, in accordance with the provisions of GEO no. 109/2011 on corporate governance of public companies, as subsequently amended and supplemented.

11.Approval of the prescription of the dividends related to the financial year 2017 established by the OGMS Resolution no. 4 of 07.06.2018, not collected until 16.07.2021 and the registration of their value in the company's income account.

12.Approval of the prescription of dividends distributed/redistributed from the amounts registered in the "result carried forward" and/or "other reserves" accounts in the amount of 13,472,486 lei, approved by OGMS Decision no. 7 of 03.12.2018 and not collected until 28.12.2021 as well as the registration of their value in the income account of the company.

13.Approval of the Policy and Criteria of the Remuneration of the Administrators,

Director General and Chief Financial Officer of SNTGN "TRANSGAZ" S.A.

14. Approval of the revision, for the year 2021, of some key performance, financial indicators included in the Management Plan of SNTGN Transgaz SA for the period 2017-2021.

15. Approval of the addendum to the mandate contract signed with the non-executive members of the Board of Administration of SNTGN Transgaz SA that

includes the revised financial performance indicators related to the year 2021 and the empowerment of the representative of the General Secretariat of the Government in the GMS to sign on behalf of the company the addenda to the mandate contracts of the non-executive members of the Board of Administration of SNTGN Transgaz SA.

16.Approval of the income and expense budget of SNTGN "Transgaz" SA for the year 2021 and of the estimates for the years 2022-2023.

17.Setting the date of 25.06.2021 as registration date for the shareholders subject to the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, according to the applicable laws.

18.Setting the date of 24.06.2021 as ex-date, according to the legal provisions in force.

19.Establishing the date of 16.07.2021 as the date of payment of dividends. 20.Empowerment of Mr Remus Gabriel LĂPUȘAN, as Chairman of the Board of

Administration, to sign the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, and of Mr Grigore Târsac, as Deputy Director-General of S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A., to sign the necessary documents for the registration and publication of the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders at the Trade Register Office attached to Sibiu Law Court.

If the meeting is not quorate at the abovementioned date, the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders will be held on 28 April 2021, 10.00 a.m., in Motaș Hall, at the headquarters of the company located in Medias, no. 1 C.I Motaș Square, Sibiu County, with the same agenda.

The draft resolution of the OGMS is available in soft copy on the company's website(www.transgaz.ro), the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS documents, both in Romanian and in English, as of 26 March 2021.

The documents and materials for the meeting are available as follows:

- the documents and materials for the meeting related to points 1-4 on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders are available in soft copy on the Company's website(www.transgaz.ro), the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS documents, in Romanian and in English, as of the date of the convening of the general meeting;

- the documents and materials for the meeting related to points 5-15 on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders are available in soft copy on the Company's website (www.transgaz.ro), the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS documents, in Romanian and in English, beginning with 26 March 2021;

- the documents and materials for the meeting related to point 16 on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders are available as follows:  The Report and Annex 6, in soft copy on the Company's website (www.transgaz.ro), the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS documents, in Romanian and in English, beginning with 26 March 2021;



 Annexes 1-5 to the Report are available and can be consulted by shareholders at the company's headquarters in Mediaș, no. 1 C.I Motaș Square, ground floor, room 4, beginning with 26 March 2021 between 8.00 a.m.- 3.00 p.m. or will be made available to shareholders upon request, in compliance with the legal provisions in force.

The Special Power of Attorney and the General Power of Attorney are available in soft copy on the Company's website(www.transgaz.ro), the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS documents, in Romanian and in English, as of 26 March 2021.

The shareholders representing, solely or collectively, at least 5% of the share capital are entitled:

- to insert points on the agenda of the general meetings, provided that every point is supported by reasoning or by a draft resolution proposed to be adopted by the general meetings, within 15 days from the publication of the convening, meaning 9 April 2021, 3.00 p.m.;

- to present draft resolutions for the points included or proposed to be included on the agenda of the meetings, within 15 days from the publication of the convening, meaning 9 April 2021, 3.00 p.m.;

- the abovementioned rights may be exercised only in writing, sent by courier, to fax number 0269-803.412, or to the e-mail address: secretariat.ca_aga@transgaz.ro,for the attention of Mrs. Florea Claudia Elena. If the exercising of the right to insert points on the agenda of the general meetings of the shareholders results in the changing of the agenda of the published convening, the company shall take all necessary actions to republish the convening with the revised agenda before the reference date of 16 April 2021.

Every shareholder may address questions related to the points on the agenda of the general meeting of the shareholders to the General Meeting of the Shareholders Secretariat at the company's headquarters in Medias, 1 C.I. Motaș Square, the ground floor, room 4, for the attention of Mrs. Florea Claudia Elena, by courier, to fax number 0269-803.412, or to the e-mail address: secretariat.ca_aga@transgaz.ro.For identification purposes, the persons addressing such questions shall attach requests and copies of the documents proving their identity.

The answers to the questions shall be sent in writing and shall be published on the company's website(www.transgaz.ro), the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS documents.

The shareholders registered by the reference date may vote by correspondence, prior to the general meeting, by using the form of vote by correspondence available as of 26 March 2021, on the company's website at www.transgaz.ro,the link Investors/G.M.S./OGMS Documents, in Romanian and in English.

The forms of vote by correspondence must be filled in and signed by the shareholders - natural persons and accompanied by a certified copy of the identity card signed by the holder of the identity card/ filled in and signed by the legal representative of the shareholder - legal person, accompanied by the official document that certifies the quality of legal representative. In the case of legal persons