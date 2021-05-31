Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGN   ROTGNTACNOR8

S.N.T.G.N. TRANSGAZ S.A.

(TGN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

S N T G N Transgaz S A : Release - Transmission tariff approval

05/31/2021 | 05:38am EDT
31 MAY 2021

RELEASE

SNTGN Transgaz SA notifies all stakeholders that the following were approved by Order no. 32/26 May 2021 issued by the National Energy Regulatory Authority: the regulated revenue, the corrected regulated revenue and the transmission tariffs related to the third regulatory year, 1 October 2021 - 30 September 2022 of the fourth regulatory period in respect of the activity for the transmission of gas through the National Gas Transmission System.

The regulated revenue approved for gas year 2021-2022 is Lei 1.403.822,45 thousand and the corrected regulated revenue related to the third regulatory year is Lei 1.041.465,61 thousand.

Order no. 32 of 26 May 2021 issued by the National Energy Regulatory Authority was published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, no. 549 of 27 May 2021.

Transgaz is the technical operator of the National Gas Transmission System (NTS) and ensures the achievement of the national strategy for internal and international gas transmission, dispatching, research and design, in conditions of efficiency, transparency, safety, non-discriminatory access and competitiveness, in line with the Romanian and European applicable laws, and with the quality, performance, environmental and sustainable development standards.

Ion STERIAN

Director-General

Disclaimer

Societatea Nationala de Transport Gaze Naturale TRANSGAZ SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
