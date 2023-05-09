Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. S-Oil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A010950   KR7010950004

S-OIL CORPORATION

(A010950)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
73300.00 KRW   +1.24%
02:50aS Oil : ● S-OIL appoints Anwar A. Al-Hejazi as new Representative Directo...
PU
05/01S-Oil's Net Income Plunges 70% in Q1
MT
04/26Transcript : S-Oil Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S Oil : ● S-OIL appoints Anwar A. Al-Hejazi as new Representative Directo...

05/09/2023 | 02:50am EDT
● S-OIL appoints Anwar A. Al-Hejazi as new Representative Director

- Former President of Aramco Asia ··· rich experience in collaborating with JVs in Korea·China·Japan and building business partnerships

On May 9th, S-OIL convened extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and board of directors to appoint inside director Anwar A. Al-Hejazi, former CEO of Aramco Asia, as the Company's new Representative Director & CEO.

"CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi's expertise in the global energy industry as officer of Saudi Arabia's state-run oil and gas company Saudi Aramco will serve as a great contributor to S-OIL's business success and global growth" said S-OIL Board of Directors.

The Saudi-born new CEO Al-Hejazi, who majored in chemical engineering at King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals, joined Saudi Aramco in 1996. Since then, he gained vast experience in oil & gas facilities management, business development, investment localization, project management and facility planning, etc. He was appointed as the Representative Director of Aramco Asia Japan in 2016 and later as President of Aramco Asia in 2018 where he oversaw business in Asia including developing strategic joint venture investment with companies in Korea, China and Japan and building collaborative relations with business partners.

As President of Aramco Asia, he expanded Saudi Aramco's market share in crude and LPG sales in Asia through relationship building with existing and potential customers, which enabled Aramco to solidify its position as the largest crude oil supplier to Korea, Japan and China. He also played the key role in Korea-related businesses by identifying new business opportunities in low-carbon ammonia/hydrogen, which led to MOUs signed between Saudi Aramco and ten major players in Korea and Japan.

CEO Al-Hejazi represented Saudi Aramco as a board member of ShowaShell Sekiyu K.K.(Tokyo, Japan), FREP, SSPC(Fujian province, China) and in the Chinese entity of Aramco Ventures Management(Prosperity7). These experiences have allowed him to not only manage oil and gas production facilities but also lead capital projects and expand the business culture in East Asia as a whole.

S-OIL said new CEO Al-Hejazi built rich knowledge and experience in various fields from facilities operation to project planning/management, marketing activities in Asia Pacific and venture capital fund as a board member from where he demonstrated excellent leadership. "We believe he has built the career and qualifications to deliver outstanding performance for S-OIL at this critical time when the Company is driving strategic growth to prepare for the energy transition through Shaheen Project aimed at expanding petrochemical production and diversifying business portfolio, entry into low-carbon hydrogen economy and 2050 Net Zero roadmap" said S-OIL.

Attachments

Disclaimer

S-Oil Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 35 698 B 27,0 B 27,0 B
Net income 2023 1 327 B 1,00 B 1,00 B
Net Debt 2023 3 434 B 2,60 B 2,60 B
P/E ratio 2023 6,26x
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 8 448 B 6 396 M 6 396 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart S-OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
S-Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S-OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73 300,00 KRW
Average target price 105 954,55 KRW
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hussain A. Al-Qahtani Chief Executive Officer
Young-Il Cho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Chul-Soo Kim Chairman & Independent Director
Kang-Il Kim Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Yeong-Jin Lee Managing Director & Head-Chemical Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S-OIL CORPORATION-12.11%6 396
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.08%439 392
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.14%189 841
BP PLC3.66%109 567
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION34.75%106 744
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-8.15%45 356
