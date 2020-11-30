Log in
S Oil : ● S-OIL has been awarding courageous citizens who exercise braver...

11/30/2020 | 12:46am EST
● S-OIL has been awarding courageous citizens who exercise bravery through the Hero Citizens of the Year since 2008.
● It has discovered 249 hero citizens and awarded 1.8 billion won over 13 years.

On Nov. 30, S-OIL (CEO RD Hussain Al-Qahtani) held the 2020 Hero Citizens Award Ceremony at S-OIL Head Office in Gongdeo-dong, Mapo, Seoul where it awarded 140 million won to 19 hero citizens who put themselves at risk to save others in peril. The ceremony was only attended by awardees due to the pandemic.

The refiner presented both prize money and plaques to citizens who exercised bravery and demonstrated a spirit of sacrifice in a crisis, such as Shin Dong-jun (male, 22) who helped people to safely evacuate by firmly shoring up an escape ladder when a fire broke out at a hospital in Goheung-gun, South Jeolla Province in July, Aliakbar (male, 28) who discovered a fire at a studio apartment building in Yangyang-eup, Gangwon Province where he resided, and let people know what was happening, screaming 'Fire! and evacuated people, and Kim Gil-young (male, 52) who contributed to rescuing farmers stranded in a field due to a heavy downpour in Yang-gu, Gangwon Province, etc.

'I was greatly moved by so many brave citizens around us,' said CEO Al-Qahtani. S-OIL will also make efforts to serve as a trustworthy and reliable custodian, just like such unsung heroes.'
S-OIL has discovered a total of 249 hero citizens for 13 years since 2008 and granted 1.8 billion won with the goal to support hero citizens who go out of their way to save others at risk.

Disclaimer

S-Oil Corporation published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 05:45:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
EPS Revisions
