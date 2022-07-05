Log in
    A010950   KR7010950004

S-OIL CORPORATION

(A010950)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
102000.00 KRW   +0.49%
07/05S-Oil Tumbles as Rising Recession Fears Weigh on Energy Stocks
DJ
06/15Exclusive-Aramco Trading plans to absorb Motiva Trading ahead of possible IPO
RE
06/12Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
S-Oil Tumbles as Rising Recession Fears Weigh on Energy Stocks

07/05/2022 | 10:22pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


S-Oil Corp. shares tumbled early Wednesday as rising fears of a recession weighed on energy and shipbuilding stocks.

Shares in the South Korea-based oil refiner, controlled by Saudi Aramco, fell by as much as 9.0% to 92,800 won ($70.92) in morning trade. The benchmark Kospi was down 0.6%.

Other local oil refiners also retreated in the morning session. SK Innovation Co. dropped 3.6% and GS Holdings Corp., which owns unlisted refiner GS Caltex, lost 4.6%.

The selloff reflects investors' recession fears, as well as concerns about slowing energy demand and consumption.

The benchmark U.S. oil price slid below $100 a barrel overnight, pulling back from a recent surge as central banks world-wide tighten policy to tame inflation and traders cut their oil-demand forecasts.

West Texas Intermediate finished down $8.93, or 8.2%, at $99.50 a barrel on Tuesday, marking its first under-$100 close since early May and its largest one-day percentage decline since April. Contracts for Brent crude, the international benchmark, also dropped, falling $10.73, or 9.5%, to $102.77.

The pain in the energy sector was also being felt by South Korean shipbuilders that make tankers for the transport of crude and petroleum products.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and parent Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. were last down 7.9% and 6.3%, respectively, while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. was off by 7.2% in Wednesday morning trade.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 2221ET

