The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0945 S&P Global Flash Mfg PMI Apr 52.0 (4) 51.9* 0945 S&P Global Flash Svcs PMI Apr 52.0 (4) 51.7* 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A -11 1000 New Home Sales Mar 670K (11) 662K -- percent change Mar +1.2% -0.3% Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Mar +2.8% (11) +1.3%** Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 20 215K (6) 212K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q +2.2% (11) +3.4%*** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +3.0% (5) +1.6%*** 1000 Pending Home Sales Mar +0.0% (5) +1.6% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A -7 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Mar +0.5% (12) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Mar +0.6% (10) +0.8% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Mar +0.3% (8) +0.3% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Mar +2.6% (6) +2.5% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Mar +0.3% (10) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Mar +2.7% (6) +2.8% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 77.9 (6) 77.9**** (Final) *End-Mar Reading **Revised Figure ***4Q 3rd Reading ****April Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

