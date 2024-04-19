The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0945  S&P Global Flash Mfg PMI       Apr        52.0   (4)   51.9* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash Svcs PMI      Apr        52.0   (4)   51.7* 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Apr        N/A         -11 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Mar        670K   (11)  662K 
                  -- percent change            Mar       +1.2%        -0.3% 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders           Mar       +2.8%   (11) +1.3%** 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Apr 20     215K   (6)   212K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)         1Q        +2.2%   (11) +3.4%*** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)       1Q        +3.0%   (5)  +1.6%*** 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Mar       +0.0%   (5)  +1.6% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Apr        N/A         -7 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Mar       +0.5%   (12) +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Mar       +0.6%   (10) +0.8% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Mar       +0.3%   (8)  +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Mar       +2.6%   (6)  +2.5% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Mar       +0.3%   (10) +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Mar       +2.7%   (6)  +2.8% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Apr        77.9   (6)   77.9**** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-Mar Reading 
**Revised Figure 
***4Q 3rd Reading 
****April Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-24 1413ET