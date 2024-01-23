The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
 
Wednesday 0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Jan        47.2   (10)  47.9* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jan        51.2   (8)   51.4* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jan 20     199K   (20)  187K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)         4Q        +2.0%   (27) +4.9%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)       4Q        +2.5%   (9)  +3.3%** 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders           Dec       +1.5%   (25) +5.4% 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Dec        649K   (25)  590K 
                  -- percent change            Dec       +10.0%       -12.2% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Jan       -2      (3)  -1 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Dec       +0.3%   (27) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Dec       +0.5%   (25) +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Dec       +0.2%   (25) +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Dec       +3.0%   (15) +3.2% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Dec       +2.0%   (16) +0.0% 
 
*End-Dec Reading 
**3Q 3rd Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
