The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Jan 47.2 (10) 47.9* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jan 51.2 (8) 51.4* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 20 199K (20) 187K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 4Q +2.0% (27) +4.9%** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 4Q +2.5% (9) +3.3%** 0830 Durable Goods Orders Dec +1.5% (25) +5.4% 1000 New Home Sales Dec 649K (25) 590K -- percent change Dec +10.0% -12.2% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan -2 (3) -1 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Dec +0.3% (27) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Dec +0.5% (25) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Dec +0.2% (25) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Dec +3.0% (15) +3.2% 1000 Pending Home Sales Dec +2.0% (16) +0.0% *End-Dec Reading **3Q 3rd Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

