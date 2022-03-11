Log in
S&P GLOBAL, INC.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

03/11/2022 | 05:48pm EST
NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASD: ASO) will replace Kraton Corp. (NYSE: KRA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 16. DL Chemical Co., Ltd. is acquiring Kraton in a transaction expected to be completed on March 15.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 16, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Academy Sports and
Outdoors

ASO

Consumer
Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Kraton

KRA

Materials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports-and-outdoors-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301501262.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2022
