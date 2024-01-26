Integrations include CarNow, Skaivision, Orbee & Tealium with connectors via the Mastermind API Solutions Suite

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, today announced it has made significant enhancements to its Mastermind technology through strategic integrations that will make it easier for dealers to connect mission critical data across their technology stack to drive improved consumer experiences and streamlined marketing.

Mastermind's latest integrations incorporate a unique set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and connections that will enhance its powerful predictive analytics to provide unique insights into consumer profiles and vehicle preferences. The value these integrations provide is deeper consumer intelligence enriched by Mastermind data and machine learning AI, enabling dealers to more effectively offer the right vehicle for the right price to the right customer at the right time. Mastermind has also augmented its assets by integrating Polk Signals data attributes, part of S&P Global Mobility's Polk Automotive Solutions product suite.

Over the past year, Mastermind has focused on deeper integrations with dealers' operational systems, including the industry's most prominent dealer management systems (DMS) – Reynolds & Reynolds, DealerTrack, CDK and Tekion – and customer relationship management tools (CRM) – Elead, Dealer Socket and VinSolutions.

Mastermind can now embed data into critical areas of the dealers' operational workflow through expanded integrations with digital retailers like CarNow, who will be able to surface Mastermind intelligence and insights within their platforms to drive a truly unique consumer experience completing the journey from demand generation to purchase. The Mastermind API set allows these mission critical dealer systems to work together as a cohesive unit as opposed to stand-alone solutions.

aM has also focused on developing additional integrations with dealers' marketing stacks by enabling customer data platforms (CDPs) like Orbee and Tealium to provide clean, enriched first-party data. CDPs have gained momentum in both the OEM and dealer space in the past couple of years with the promise of unifying customer records and providing visibility into customer lifecycles. The Mastermind CDP integration provides this clean, rich data set and makes it available to any dealer marketing partner for campaign activation and execution.

"In today's competitive auto retail environment, dealership and dealer group sales and marketing teams must be able to harness as much data and insights as possible," said Mastermind Chief Technology Officer Kos Jha. "Unfortunately, this data tends to be disparate and locked away in silos through different partners, including Mastermind. These new Mastermind integrations give our dealer partners the ability to unlock comprehensive data sets and produce seamless, real-time connections with other technology platforms, ultimately enabling dealers and groups to create the best possible experience for consumers. Our hope is the quality of Mastermind data and predictions will power the dealership's end-to-end sales and marketing operations."

With these new integrations, Mastermind will provide access to the advanced data enrichment, data cleansing and identity resolution services that has defined the quality of Mastermind data in the automotive industry. These new APIs give dealers access to enrich their data beyond Mastermind by providing advanced abilities to identify customers in real-time, unifying customer records and appending data with the most current information. This data can be easily connected to CRMs, CDPs, Digital Retailers and more, making it easier for dealers and dealer groups to create a unified data strategy via the Mastermind API.

Mastermind has also partnered with Skaivision, a computer vision AI technology that integrates with a dealership's existing security camera network. Through Mastermind, dealers can leverage the plate recognition technology to provide a consumer look-up, real-time equity valuation in the car and real-time notifications when a customer visits the service drive. The introduction of this new type of data provides Mastermind with unique insights on physical activity within the dealership.

"Computer vision AI is a new frontier for automotive," said Mastermind Chief Product Officer Aaron Baldwin. "Our partnership with Skaivision gives Mastermind a new type of real-time behavior data. This unique data will help uncover insights for dealers that the industry has struggled to provide for decades. It's truly exciting!"

