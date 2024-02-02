The company's enhanced Mastermind technology helps dealers understand who's about to be in market, for what vehicle, when and at what price

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind, Inc., the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, is highlighting at the 2024 NADA Show how strategic integrations and enhancements to its flagship Mastermind platform have strengthened its industry position, evolving the company into a true data and technology partner.

For more than a decade, dealers have relied on automotiveMastermind to provide predictive analytics, proactive insights and personalized marketing services. While continuing to provide and enhance those services, the company is leveraging new data sources, new strategic integrations and the latest technologies to provide additional real-time actionable insights to power dealer operations.

"automotiveMastermind helped establish and define the data and equity mining sector, but with our rapid innovation, we have reimagined what this sector means and evolved from what many think of as traditional data mining solutions," said automotiveMastermind CEO Matt Leone. "We remain at the forefront of the industry's evolution – using new technology, new prediction models and an open integration platform to power dealers' operations so they can do what they do best – sell cars."

automotiveMastermind's evolution is driven by three main areas:

The accomplishment and launch of recently announced strategic integrations with major DMS, CRM, digital retailing and CDP platforms. By connecting with key dealer technology, Mastermind is elevated to become smarter, offer deeper insights, provide dealers more information about the customer journey and enrich first-party data.





with major DMS, CRM, digital retailing and CDP platforms. By connecting with key dealer technology, Mastermind is elevated to become smarter, offer deeper insights, provide dealers more information about the customer journey and enrich first-party data. New innovations that elevate how dealers interact with customers in the service drive ( Service Portfolio and Service Portfolio Insights ), move aging inventory off their lot ( Turn ) and identify customers who are likely to be interested in an electric vehicle ( EV Behavior Driver ).





that elevate how dealers interact with customers in the service drive ( ), move aging inventory off their lot ( ) and identify customers who are likely to be interested in an electric vehicle ( ). Data and prediction capabilities that are heightened by machine learning algorithms to better predict and score customers. The value Mastermind provides is not in the data alone, but in the connection and data science behind predicting and forecasting the consumer behaviors based on current market conditions or interest rates and turning those predictions into actions that can be taken to help dealers sell cars.

Part of this evolution includes significant enhancements to Mastermind's Dealsheet (now called Dealsheet360), which will give dealers a more robust and precise view into each customer's decision-making process and preferences, allowing dealers to offer the most relevant deal to the customer. Dealsheet360 will include:

A consumer's in-market score that highlights important details of the customer's journey tracking (Google organic, website, email, etc.).





A vehicle score that allows for different scored replacement vehicle options, including competitive brand comparisons and defection risks. This score also automatically presents and includes an EV as part of the consideration set.





The deal score provides the ability to highlight different deal types to salespeople so they can select the right one for their customer, including peak purchasing time based on the customer's buying behaviors.





These scores culminate in an all-encompassing Behavior Prediction Score® that considers the important details, behavior drivers and application of robust data science, all adjusted on a real time basis for adjustments to any of the vehicle or deal selections made.

"Five years ago, it was enough to solely provide a score and ranking of who's in-market so that dealers can engage them with marketing, but that's no longer the case today," said automotiveMastermind Chief Product Officer Aaron Baldwin. "We recognize that dealers need insights in real-time that integrate back into their operations, and our evolution as a company positions us to do just that – and more."

Visit automotiveMastermind.com to learn more.

About automotiveMastermind

automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through actionable intelligence and personalized experiences. The company's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com .

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

