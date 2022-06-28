CARFAX NAMED 2022 'TOP WORKPLACE' FOR 2 U.S. OFFICES

CARFAX Honored by The Washington Post and St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team CARFAX has earned "Top Workplace" honors from both The Washington Post and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, based entirely on employee feedback.

This is the ninth win in a row from The Washington Post for the Centreville, Va., headquarters. CARFAX is one of only 13 companies in the Washington, D.C., area to receive this prestigious recognition every year since the award began in 2014. This year also marks the first win for the CARFAX office in Columbia, Mo., from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"The continued recognition as a Top Workplace is a testament to our employees," said Bill Eager, CEO at CARFAX. "I am grateful to come to work every day with great people who embody the CARFAX spirit and the pride we take in delivering on our mission of helping millions of people. Being a top workplace is an honor and true team effort – when we work together, we win together!"

CARFAX is known for its unique culture that emphasizes teamwork, transparency, and making work fun. It's a one-of-a-kind blend of a high achieving, high-energy workforce with a laid-back setting that values a strong work-life balance. As part of that balance, CARFAX is again offering four-day summer work weeks in 2022.

CARFAX was founded in Columbia, Mo. in 1984. The company has more than 1,100 employees throughout the U.S. and in Canada, with offices in Centreville, Va., Columbia, Mo., and London, Ont., and more than 220 new team members joined Team CARFAX in 2021. CARFAX is a leader in consumer-information technology with a database of more than 28 billion vehicle records. Millions of consumers every year trust CARFAX to help them shop, buy, service, and sell used cars.

Selection for The Washington Post and The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces lists is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey administered by Energage , LLC, which measures aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

