    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
Chart Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sonos & Embecta to Join S&P SmallCap 600

03/25/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) will replace CyrusOne Inc. (NASD: CONE) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sonos Inc. (NASD: SONO) will replace Chart Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 30. Global Infrastructure Partners acquired CyrusOne in a deal that closed today.
  • Embecta Corp. (NASD: EMBC) will replace Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) is spinning off Embecta in a transaction expected to be completed on April 1. Post spin-off, Becton Dickinson will remain in the S&P 500. Barnes & Noble Education is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the opening of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 30, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Chart Industries

GTLS

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

CyrusOne

CONE

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sonos

SONO

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Chart Industries

GTLS

Industrials

April 4, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Embecta

EMBC

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Barnes & Noble Education

BNED

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chart-industries-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-sonos--embecta-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301511126.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2022
