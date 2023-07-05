Consumer companies ticked down as traders braced for a slowdown in consumer spending.

Wellful, owner of rival weight-loss company Nutrisystem, said it acquired the Jenny Craig brand, which shuttered in May after four decades offering personalized meal plans.

The Caixin services purchasing managers index, a tally of Chinese services-sector activity, dropped to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May, Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global.

