The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Feb 51.5 (8) 51.5* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 49.5 (26) 49.1 1000 Construction Spending Jan +0.3% (20) +0.9% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 79.6 (18) 79.6** (Final) *Feb Flash Reading **Feb Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

