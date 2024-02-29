The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Feb        51.5   (8)   51.5* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Feb        49.5   (26)  49.1 
          1000  Construction Spending          Jan       +0.3%   (20) +0.9% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Feb        79.6   (18)  79.6** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Feb Flash Reading 
**Feb Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-29-24 1014ET