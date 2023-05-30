Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
364.33 USD   +0.98%
04:32pEquities Close Mixed as Congressional Hurdles Loom on Debt-Ceiling Bill
MT
04:14pCost of insuring against US default contracts further on debt bill hopes
RE
03:26pRisks lie ahead for US credit standing after tentative debt ceiling deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cost of insuring against US default contracts further on debt bill hopes

05/30/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to a U.S. debt default fell further on Tuesday, reflecting investor optimism over a tentative deal by U.S. lawmakers to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Trading picked up on Tuesday after much of Europe and the United States were closed on Monday for holidays.

In mid-morning trading, the U.S. one-year credit default swap (CDS)- a market-based gauge of the risk of default - narrowed to 53 basis points (bps) from 133 bps at Monday's close, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed on Tuesday.

U.S. five-year CDS fell to 41 bps from 56 bps at Monday's close, the data showed.

A crucial first test comes on Tuesday, when the House Rules Committee takes up the debt ceiling bill, in a necessary first step before a vote in the full House.

Both Democratic President Joe Biden and the top Republican in the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, were confident that they will get enough votes to pass it into law before June 5, when the U.S. Treasury Department says it will not have enough money to cover its obligations.

Some investors though remained apprehensive about the debt limit agreement, as some of the proposed bill's provisions could undermine economic growth.

On the other hand, the U.S. Treasury's expected issuance binge to build up its cash buffer will likely reduce market liquidity sharply, which could push short-term interest rates higher.

"We suspect these fears are likely overdone," wrote Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

"Although there are some procedural landmines ahead that could impact the final wording, the impact on spending associated with the so-called 'Fiscal Responsibility Act' should be almost unnoticeable from a macroeconomic standpoint, leaving the government's biggest outlays essentially unchanged," Schamotta said.

With respect to the U.S. government's expected flood of supply after the debt ceiling bill is passed, Schamotta noted that Treasury officials "are well-practised in slow-walking issuance or otherwise minimizing disruption around funding surges."

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss editing by Karin Strohecker, Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
04:32pEquities Close Mixed as Congressional Hurdles Loom on Debt-Ceiling Bill
MT
04:14pCost of insuring against US default contracts further on debt bill hopes
RE
03:26pRisks lie ahead for US credit standing after tentative debt ceiling deal
RE
02:30pUncertainty Around Debt Ceiling Bill Leaves Equities Mixed
MT
02:17pNonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 190K -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
12:27pHome Price Rebound Continues in March as Annual Gains Slow, S&P's Case-Shiller Index Sh..
MT
10:34aS&p corelogic case-shiller index rebound continued in march
PR
07:28aU.S. markets jump on high hopes of debt ceiling lift off
RE
05:35aTurkey sovereign dollar bonds jump as investors await Erdogan's economic team
RE
05/29Debt deal welcomed by investors, though risks loom
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 366 M - -
Net income 2023 3 083 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,6x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 39 911
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
S&P Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 360,78 $
Average target price 413,95 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout Lucien Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nancy Luquette Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL, INC.7.71%115 735
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.38%58 554
RELX PLC8.70%58 152
MSCI, INC.2.29%38 097
WOLTERS KLUWER9.50%28 146
EQUIFAX INC.8.38%25 834
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer