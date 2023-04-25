Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00:02 25/04/2023 BST
345.21 USD   -0.70%
10:56pCytek Biosciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
02:46pS&p corelogic case-shiller index declines moderated in february
PR
07:01aS&P upgrades Metso Outotec to BBB with stable outlook
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cytek Biosciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

04/25/2023 | 10:56pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASD:CTKB) will replace Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASD:CSII) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 1. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is acquiring Cardiovascular Systems in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 1, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cytek Biosciences

CTKB

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cardiovascular Systems

CSII

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytek-biosciences-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301807529.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
10:56pCytek Biosciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
02:46pS&p corelogic case-shiller index declines moderated in february
PR
07:01aS&P upgrades Metso Outotec to BBB with stable outlook
AQ
04/21Private-Sector Output Improves to 11-Month High in April, S&P Global Survey Shows
MT
04/20S&P Global Market Intelligence Enhances APAC Corporate Events Data and Transcript Cover..
PR
04/19POWER HUB Survey reveals London's economy beats rest of UK's
AQ
04/18S&p Global : Private Markets Move into the Spotlight as Changing Conditions Cast a Shadow
PR
04/18Tideline Advisors, LLC announced that it has received $10 million in funding from a gro..
CI
04/17S&P Dow Jones Indices Clarifies Domicile Language for U.S. Indices
PR
04/17S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Results of S&P Composite 1500 Index Consultation on Sha..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer