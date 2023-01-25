Advanced search
DoubleVerify Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

01/25/2023 | 05:59pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) will replace Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASD: VIVO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 31. SD Biosensor is acquiring Meridian Bioscience in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 31, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

DoubleVerify Holdings

DV

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Meridian Bioscience

VIVO

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doubleverify-holdings-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301731036.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2023
