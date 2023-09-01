08:00/EU: Aug Eurozone Manufacturing PMI
08:00/GRE: Aug Greece Manufacturing PMI
08:30/UK: Aug S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI
08:30/UK: 2Q Bank of England external business stats
09:00/ITA: Jul PPI
09:00/CYP: Jun Retail trade
09:00/CYP: 2Q GDP
09:00/CRO: Jul Industrial Production Volume Index
10:00/POR: Jul Industrial production index
10:00/IRL: 2Q GDP
10:00/IRL: 2Q Balance of Payments
15:59/UKR: Jul Industrial Production
16:59/AUT: Aug Unemployment figures
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-01-23 0020ET