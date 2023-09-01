08:00/EU: Aug Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

08:00/GRE: Aug Greece Manufacturing PMI

08:30/UK: Aug S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI

08:30/UK: 2Q Bank of England external business stats

09:00/ITA: Jul PPI

09:00/CYP: Jun Retail trade

09:00/CYP: 2Q GDP

09:00/CRO: Jul Industrial Production Volume Index

10:00/POR: Jul Industrial production index

10:00/IRL: 2Q GDP

10:00/IRL: 2Q Balance of Payments

15:59/UKR: Jul Industrial Production

16:59/AUT: Aug Unemployment figures

