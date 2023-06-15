EU overhaul of ESG ratings industry rules has further to run

* EU proposes initial guardrails around fast-growing market
* Rules stop short of standardisation, but more change
likely
* New rules likely to force ESG ratings fees lower -
analysts
LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - A proposed European Union
shake-up of the environmental, social and governance (ESG)
ratings industry will bring much-needed transparency but fall
short of the standardisation some in the market say is needed to
stop the scores confusing investors and companies.
The market for assessing companies' ESG performance has
boomed as investors pour money into products marketed as
sustainable - swelling the coffers of nearly 60 providers
globally including MSCI, S&P Global and ISS.
However, eight in ten respondents to a European Commission
survey last year said the system was not functioning well.
Critics point to often divergent scores for the same company and
little transparency about how providers determine their ratings.
More than 90% of respondents said intervention was needed,
and on Tuesday the EU announced new rules for the largely
unregulated industry, including requiring providers to publish
their methodologies.
The companies will be regulated by the European Securities
and Markets Association and - in what could force some to
restructure - they must stop providing credit ratings,
consulting services and the development of benchmarks, among
other things, to prevent conflicts of interest.
The new rules, however, stop short of seeking to harmonise
ESG providers' methodologies to ensure a "variety of approaches"
is available.
"By opting for transparency over standardisation, the EU's
proposals are a promising blueprint, but they must go all the
way," said Daniel Klier, CEO of data provider ESG Book.
Ratings providers, he said, needed to reveal the data and
information used to calculate the scores if investors and
companies are to understand exactly what lies behind a rating.
"Without this information, nobody can mark ESG ratings
providers' homework," he added.
ISS said in a statement on Thursday that it welcomed the
EU's effort to allow for a variety of ESG rating opinions and
supported it "in not setting minimum requirements on the content
of ESG ratings".
MSCI said this week it was examining the potential impact of
the rules on its business, while S&P Global said it was looking
forward to working with policymakers.
The EU's draft legislation comes after recommendations in
2021 made by IOSCO, which groups securities regulators, to help
combat 'greenwashing'. Britain launched a consultation this year
proposing to regulate providers.
BABY STEPS
ESG ratings typically measure a company's exposure to and
management of financially relevant ESG factors - anything from
carbon emissions to data privacy and board diversity. Every
provider will weight these factors differently. Only a few will
measure a company's impact on the environment and the outside
world.
This all leads to confusion among investors who may be
surprised that an ESG fund can hold oil or mining stocks, or
wonder why the same electric carmaker can be simultaneously
ranked as less and more ESG-friendly than a combustion
engine-reliant rival.
"As long as ratings are not comparable, you have the ability
to cherry pick the ratings you like," said Liberum Capital
investment strategist Joachim Klement, calling the draft rules
"baby steps" towards eventual standardisation.
"The long-term aim is to harmonise the way ratings work...
and undermine 'greenwashing'," he said, adding that the new
rules should mean lower fees for investors who use ratings.
Daniel Cash, an academic at Aston University and an expert
on the industry, saw authorities' "end-goal" as mirroring the
credit ratings industry, where a small group of companies
dominate, meaning "much less 'noise' and much more
comparability".
Not everyone is convinced about standardising ESG scoring,
though, arguing ESG ratings are inherently more subjective than
the quantitative scoring used to assess sovereign or corporate
debt.
Sonja Gibbs, Head of Sustainable Finance at the Institute of
International Finance, said regulators in different
jurisdictions needed to "take care to preserve the independence
of ratings providers' methodologies". She said doing so was
"crucial for sustainable finance markets".
(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Simon Jessop
Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Lucy Raitano; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)