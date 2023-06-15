Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:20:11 2023-06-15 pm EDT
397.10 USD   +1.02%
12:44pEU overhaul of ESG ratings industry rules has further to run
RE
10:36aBofA Securities Initiates Coverage on S&P Global With Buy Rating, $465 Price Target
MT
09:58aS&P Assigns Rating to Northland Power's Green Subordinated Notes Series 2023-A Due June 2083
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU overhaul of ESG ratings industry rules has further to run

06/15/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Air pollution blights India's teeming capital

* EU proposes initial guardrails around fast-growing market

* Rules stop short of standardisation, but more change likely

* New rules likely to force ESG ratings fees lower - analysts

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - A proposed European Union shake-up of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings industry will bring much-needed transparency but fall short of the standardisation some in the market say is needed to stop the scores confusing investors and companies.

The market for assessing companies' ESG performance has boomed as investors pour money into products marketed as sustainable - swelling the coffers of nearly 60 providers globally including MSCI, S&P Global and ISS.

However, eight in ten respondents to a European Commission survey last year said the system was not functioning well. Critics point to often divergent scores for the same company and little transparency about how providers determine their ratings.

More than 90% of respondents said intervention was needed, and on Tuesday the EU announced new rules for the largely unregulated industry, including requiring providers to publish their methodologies.

The companies will be regulated by the European Securities and Markets Association and - in what could force some to restructure - they must stop providing credit ratings, consulting services and the development of benchmarks, among other things, to prevent conflicts of interest.

The new rules, however, stop short of seeking to harmonise ESG providers' methodologies to ensure a "variety of approaches" is available.

"By opting for transparency over standardisation, the EU's proposals are a promising blueprint, but they must go all the way," said Daniel Klier, CEO of data provider ESG Book.

Ratings providers, he said, needed to reveal the data and information used to calculate the scores if investors and companies are to understand exactly what lies behind a rating.

"Without this information, nobody can mark ESG ratings providers' homework," he added.

ISS said in a statement on Thursday that it welcomed the EU's effort to allow for a variety of ESG rating opinions and supported it "in not setting minimum requirements on the content of ESG ratings".

MSCI said this week it was examining the potential impact of the rules on its business, while S&P Global said it was looking forward to working with policymakers.

The EU's draft legislation comes after recommendations in 2021 made by IOSCO, which groups securities regulators, to help combat 'greenwashing'. Britain launched a consultation this year proposing to regulate providers.

BABY STEPS

ESG ratings typically measure a company's exposure to and management of financially relevant ESG factors - anything from carbon emissions to data privacy and board diversity. Every provider will weight these factors differently. Only a few will measure a company's impact on the environment and the outside world.

This all leads to confusion among investors who may be surprised that an ESG fund can hold oil or mining stocks, or wonder why the same electric carmaker can be simultaneously ranked as less and more ESG-friendly than a combustion engine-reliant rival.

"As long as ratings are not comparable, you have the ability to cherry pick the ratings you like," said Liberum Capital investment strategist Joachim Klement, calling the draft rules "baby steps" towards eventual standardisation.

"The long-term aim is to harmonise the way ratings work... and undermine 'greenwashing'," he said, adding that the new rules should mean lower fees for investors who use ratings.

Daniel Cash, an academic at Aston University and an expert on the industry, saw authorities' "end-goal" as mirroring the credit ratings industry, where a small group of companies dominate, meaning "much less 'noise' and much more comparability".

Not everyone is convinced about standardising ESG scoring, though, arguing ESG ratings are inherently more subjective than the quantitative scoring used to assess sovereign or corporate debt.

Sonja Gibbs, Head of Sustainable Finance at the Institute of International Finance, said regulators in different jurisdictions needed to "take care to preserve the independence of ratings providers' methodologies". She said doing so was "crucial for sustainable finance markets". (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Simon Jessop Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Lucy Raitano; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.58% 75.26 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 1.31% 345.1675 Delayed Quote.22.28%
MSCI, INC. 0.03% 486.37 Delayed Quote.4.52%
S&P GLOBAL, INC. 1.07% 397.3 Delayed Quote.16.61%
WTI 2.90% 70.245 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
12:44pEU overhaul of ESG ratings industry rules has further to run
RE
10:36aBofA Securities Initiates Coverage on S&P Global With Buy Rating, $465 Price Target
MT
09:58aS&P Assigns Rating to Northland Power's Green Subordinated Notes Series 2023-A Due June..
MT
09:58aS&P Affirms Gibson Energy Following South Texas Gateway Terminal Purchase; Down 2.8%
MT
08:53aCanada Factory Shipments Rise 0.3% in April
DJ
12:05aJapan will stop yen decline beyond USD/JPY 145, most economists say
RE
06/14S&P raises Brazil's outlook on improved fiscal, monetary policy situation
RE
06/14Transcript : S&P Global Inc. Presents at Demystifying Climate Risk Reporting ..
CI
06/14S&P Downgrades Ensign Energy Services On Increasing Refinancing Risks; Outlook Negative
MT
06/14S&P 500 Q1 2023 Buybacks Again Tick up, As Sector Expenditures Shift; Buyback Tax Reduc..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 365 M - -
Net income 2023 3 083 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,0x
Yield 2023 0,92%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 39 911
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
S&P Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 393,09 $
Average target price 414,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout Lucien Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nancy Luquette Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL, INC.16.61%126 099
RELX PLC12.76%61 936
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.43%59 920
MSCI, INC.4.52%38 927
WOLTERS KLUWER16.56%30 354
EQUIFAX INC.18.19%28 172
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer