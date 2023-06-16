Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 51 (8) 50 Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts May 1.39M (15) 1.401M -- percent change May -0.8% +2.2% 0830 Building Permits May 1.42M (9) 1.416M -- percent change May +0.3% -1.5% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 17 266K (6) 262K 0830 Current Account Balance 1Q -$218B (3) -$206.8B 1000 Existing Home Sales May 4.24M (13) 4.28M -- percent change May -0.9% -3.4% 1000 Leading Index May -0.8% (8) -0.6% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun N/A -1 Composite Index Friday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Jun 49.0 (7) 48.4* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jun 53.3 (6) 54.9* *End-May Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

