    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
01:15aS&P Keeps Ratings on Vietnam with Stable Outlook
MT
06/15EU overhaul of ESG ratings industry rules has further to run
RE
Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

06/16/2023 | 02:19pm EDT
The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    1000  Housing Mkt Index              Jun        51     (8)   50 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts                 May        1.39M  (15)  1.401M 
                  -- percent change            May       -0.8%        +2.2% 
          0830  Building Permits               May        1.42M  (9)   1.416M 
                  -- percent change            May       +0.3%        -1.5% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 17     266K   (6)   262K 
          0830  Current Account Balance        1Q       -$218B   (3) -$206.8B 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            May        4.24M  (13)  4.28M 
                  -- percent change            May       -0.9%        -3.4% 
          1000  Leading Index                  May       -0.8%   (8)  -0.6% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Jun        N/A         -1 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Jun        49.0   (7)   48.4* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jun        53.3   (6)   54.9* 
 
*End-May Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 1418ET

