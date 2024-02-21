The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Tuesday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 17 216K (18) 212 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Feb 51.0 (9) 50.7* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Feb 52.7 (8) 52.5* 1000 Existing Home Sales Jan 3.96M (22) 3.78M -- percent change Jan +4.8% -1.0% *End Jan Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

