The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Tuesday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Feb 17     216K   (18)  212 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Feb        51.0   (9)   50.7* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Feb        52.7   (8)   52.5* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Jan        3.96M  (22)  3.78M 
                  -- percent change            Jan       +4.8%       -1.0% 
 
*End Jan Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
